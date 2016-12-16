Miami-based Catholic School Ordered to Release Student Transcripts

Emergency Motion Granted for Kingcade & Garcia Clients after School Violates the Bankruptcy Automatic Stay

Contact

Pristine Public Relations, Inc.

***@pristinepr.com Pristine Public Relations, Inc.

End

-- Bankruptcy attorney Timothy S. Kingcade of Kingcade & Garcia, P.A. in Miami obtained an Order from the Bankruptcy Court compelling Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, a Miami-based Catholic school, to release educational transcripts in compliance with the automatic stay and to pay his clients' legal fees. Mr. Kingcade filed an emergency motion arguing the school willfully and intentionally violated the automatic stay by refusing to release the transcripts."Bankruptcy has its origins in the Old Testament and while the school may ignore the edicts of its own teachings, it may not ignore the bankruptcy law inspired by those philosophies,"said Kingcade. "The school evidenced no intention to abide by the automatic stay and as a result, my clients have been forced to seek relief from the court," he continued.Mr. Kingcade's clients filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy relief on December 12, 2016. On December 13, 2016, a notice of the filing and a request for the release of transcripts for their two children was sent to Belen Jesuit Preparatory School. The school had actual knowledge of their bankruptcy filing and refused to release the requested transcripts. The older of his clients' children is in the process of applying for college and the withholding of the transcripts could result in his college application being deemed incomplete for consideration.The school hired counsel and sought to mitigate the exposure for the school's violation of the federal bankruptcy laws. Mr. Kingcade ultimately persuaded the school to release the transcript. The parties agreed to an order granting the emergency motion. The order requires Belen Jesuit Preparatory School to immediately release transcripts and / or final grade reports for the two children and for it to continue to cooperate with his clients and release future transcripts upon request. The school is also required to pay Mr. Kingcade's legal fees.###Miami-based Kingcade & Garcia, P.A. was established by managing partner and bankruptcy attorney, Timothy S. Kingcade in 1996. The firm represents clients throughout the State of Florida in Chapter 7 bankruptcy and foreclosure defense cases. The firm is committed to providing personalized service to each and every client, clearly explaining the options according to the unique circumstances of his or her life. The office environment and the service provided are centered on a culture of superior client care for the financially disenfranchised. All partners and associates at Kingcade & Garcia, P.A. specialize in consumer bankruptcy and foreclosure and have dedicated their practices to this area of the law. Additionally, all attorneys and staff members at the firm are bilingual speaking Spanish.Contact: Kristine B. Snively of Pristine PR at (954) 376-3683, or via e-mail at kristine@pristinepr.com for Miami Bankruptcy Attorney Timothy S. Kingcade.