PicPocket, Inc. awarded seminal patent for its novel approach to content curation
Core patent complements growing IP portfolio focused on the intersection of geofencing, augmented reality and drone technologies.
AUSTIN, Texas - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- The ability to capture and/or display content through use of date, time and location information is fundamental to nearly every aspect of social media. With that said, PicPocket is pleased to announce that after nearly eight years, it has finally been awarded patent no. 9,544,379 for its novel approach to geofencing–based media capture and aggregation.
"It's almost 2017 – no one should have to worry about #hashtags or event-codes – or miss that special 'Kodak moment' from the events that interest them most," explains Wolfram Gauglitz, Founder and CEO, PicPocket, Inc.
By allowing anyone (individuals, companies, venues or brands) to draw an area on Google or Apple Maps and then designate a window of time, we enable the next-level of story-telling. Whether it's a marquee event like the Super Bowl or the intimate setting of a wedding or family reunion, the focus is where it should be – on the event. But to limit PicPocket technologies to consumer photo-sharing (eventsharing™)
"Real-world applications in enterprise, retail and government – ranging from managing property and casualty insurance claims to tools for disaster relief and first responders ("mobile disaster photography")
PicPocket, Inc. is a big-content platform located in Austin, TX. The company plans to support broad IP licensing strategies with industry leaders while it stays focused on blending augmented-reality and geofencing-based curation in the consumer, live event space.
For more information about PicPocket's intellectual property offering as it relates specifically to opportunities in retail, please contact the GrowthWise Group directly (info@growthwisegroup.com.) All other enquiries should be directed to info@PicPocket.com.
PicPocket is an early pioneer in geofencing and location-based, content/media IT solutions with offices in Austin and Dallas, TX. 'Like' us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/
GrowthWise Group is a strategic retail consulting and sales support company based in Bentonville, Arkansas. http://growthwisegroup.com/
