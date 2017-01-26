Country(s)
IPD Announces New Line of Replacement Parts for Caterpillar® C27 Engines
IPD cylinder kits for C27 engines feature IPDSteel® friction welded pistons. This innovative piston design is exclusively available in the aftermarket only from IPD (it is important to note that friction welded pistons are the most updated design available for C27). All IPDSteel pistons are manufactured by IPD in Torrance, California (USA).
IPD offers these kits with your choice of cylinder liners, original style or IPD's optional "crevice seal" design (available exclusively from IPD). IPD's crevice seal design provides a more secure fitment, reducing liner movement and extending the life of the o‐rings and the lower bore in the block.
IPD kits for C27 fit a wide range of applications, including D10T tractors, 773G/F & 775G off-highway trucks, 844H dozers, 990H/K loaders, generators and more.
"IPD is the preferred brand in the marketplace for service replacement parts for Caterpillar C-Series engine applications,"
About IPD®
Since 1955, Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) has focused on manufacturing high quality replacement parts, and providing equipment owners an alternative to purchasing original parts from OEM dealers. IPD is known for Quality Products, Technical Innovation, and Superior Customer Service and Support. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®
About IPDSteel®
IPDSteel is a line of innovative steel construction pistons designed, engineered, and manufactured by IPD in Torrance, California (USA) for heavy-duty engines. These designs are unique in the aftermarket, and are exclusively offered by IPD.
About IPDStyle™
IPDStyle parts are designed, engineered, and/or configured to improve upon original equipment designs. These parts are offered as alternatives to original designs.
*All manufacturers' names, numbers, symbols and descriptions are for reference only. It is not implied that any part is the product of the manufacturer. Caterpillar®
