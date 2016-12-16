Country(s)
Industry News
Joel Jarrell has been promoted to Internet Director at Brandon Honda
Plans to implement new technologies and enhance and smooth every customer's on-line experience at Brandon Honda
Jarrell plans to grow the Internet Department by working closely with his 24 direct reports to implement new technologies and creatively find ways to enhance and smooth every customer's on-line experience at Brandon Honda.
"I'm excited to step into the role of Internet Director at Brandon Honda because I've seen the digital spectrum become so important in automobile selection, with fast-moving advances in internet and mobile applications,"
Brandon Honda, a division of Morgan Auto Group, is located at 9209 E. Adamo Drive in Tampa, FL 33619, one mile west of I-75. It is an award-winning, Green-Star Certified automobile service facility and works proactively to protect the environment. For more information, call 813-664-1234 or visit http://www.BrandonHonda.com/
Contact
Brandon Honda
***@brandonhonda.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse