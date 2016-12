Plans to implement new technologies and enhance and smooth every customer's on-line experience at Brandon Honda

Joel Jarrell, Internet Director, Brandon Honda in Tampa, Florida

Contact

Brandon Honda

***@brandonhonda.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12609568/2 Brandon Honda

End

-- Sam Raabe is pleased to announce that Joel Jarrell has been promoted to Internet Director at Brandon Honda, a division of Morgan Auto Group. Jarrell first joined Brandon Honda in January 2016. He holds a degree in political science from the University of South Florida and has several years of auto dealership experience in sales, finance and management.Jarrell plans to grow the Internet Department by working closely with his 24 direct reports to implement new technologies and creatively find ways to enhance and smooth every customer's on-line experience at Brandon Honda."I'm excited to step into the role of Internet Director at Brandon Honda because I've seen the digital spectrum become so important in automobile selection, with fast-moving advances in internet and mobile applications,"said Jarrell. "Most of our customers today start a car search on the internet, so being there with the easiest-to-use technology and products sets us apart from other dealerships."Brandon Honda, a division of Morgan Auto Group, is located at 9209 E. Adamo Drive in Tampa, FL 33619, one mile west of I-75. It is an award-winning, Green-Star Certified automobile service facility and works proactively to protect the environment. For more information, call 813-664-1234 or visit http://www.BrandonHonda.com/