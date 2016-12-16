CRiskCo Strengthens its Core Management Team with Leaders from the Insurance and Factor Sectors

Dr. Moshe Bareket

-- We are very happy to announce the addition of two partners to the CRriskCo family,and. Both Mr. Levy and Dr. Bareket will assist in the growth and development of the CRiskCo brand, help it reach additional markets and enhance the company's services. They bring with them vast knowledge and experience in growth strategies, the commercial finance world and credit insurance.is an entrepreneur and was the founder of(PFG). He has extensive experience with factoring and commercial finance in the US and UK. PFG, a premier factoring company, was headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Florida, New Jersey and London. PFG commenced its operations in 1992 and had to cease its operations in 2010 as its bank lenders decided to exit the market of financing cash-flow providers after the financial crash. PFG was the leader of its niche, financing distressed customers, with over $250 Million in annual sales.Mr. Levy started his career in Elisra, an Israeli defense contractor, marketing sensitive electronic products, to the CIA, FBI, US Air Force and US Special Forces. Mr. Levy holds a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey and attended the business program at Bar Ilan University in Israel.(PhD, Columbia University) has extensive banking, insurance, regulatory, accounting, finance and capital market experience.He is a Special Advisor to Jefferies International (a leading global bank headquartered in New York), a board member at Carraso Motors (listed on TASE) and a consultant to major Israeli and International entities, as well as to numerous Israeli startup firms.Until the end of 2014, he was the Chairman of the Board of Phoenix Holding Company and Phoenix Insurance LTD, one of the largest insurance companies in Israel, with AUM (assets under management) of approximately $40 billion.He was a close financial advisor to Mr. Isaac Tshuva (controlling shareholder of Delek Group) and has been the Chief Finance and Strategy Officer of the Tshuva Group and a board member at Delek Group, Delek Energy and Elad Real Estate Europe.Between 2006-2010, Dr. Bareket was the Director of the Corporation Finance Division at the Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) and also served as the ISA's Chief Accountant.Earlier in his career, Dr. Bareket was a professor at Duke University for five years, and held a variety of accounting and management consulting roles, including a long engagement with General Electric and other US firms. His regulatory and banking experience also spans eight years of service (in different positions) at the Supervisor of Banks Department at the Central Bank of Israel.Dr. Bareket received his PhD in Accounting and a Master's degree (with honors) from the Graduate School of Business at Columbia University, an MBA (with honors) in Insurance and Finance from the Recanati Graduate School of Business, Tel Aviv University and a BA in Operations Research and Accounting from Tel Aviv University.Dr. Bareket is a CPA in Israel and a faculty member and Senior Lecturer at Netanya Academic College. He published academic, professional and numerous other articles on firm valuation, accounting and business. He is also a co-author of the book "Aspects in Dividend Distributions in Light of a New Corporate Law" and has held a variety of research, lecturing and teaching positions at leading universities and institutions around the world.CRiskCo is a credit risk analysis and fraud detection service operating out of San Francisco and Tel Aviv, Israel. CRiskCo's technology accesses and analyzes accounting information using big data analytics and predictive machine learning algorithms, and enables SMEs, lenders and insurers to evaluate the credibility of their clients and credit applicants, and predict future credit failures and frauds.