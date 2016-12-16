News By Tag
New single "A Mixolydian Samba" (432 Hz Integral Music)
The new song of the guitarist Enzo Crotti is a very rhythmic Samba tuned at 432 Hz Pythagorean scale.
"All that exists is vibration, including us. Music that accords with the basic frequencies of life resounds in us and gives us positive energy, in particular by fostering emotional states and brain waves. "A Mixolydian Samba" is a composition that has been recorded with an A note to 432 Hz, using a Natural Pythagorean scale. not only that, but every important element of music: time, musical scale and harmony, are based on the mathematics of life". (Enzo Crotti)
The song "A Mixolydian Samba" is available in the Enzo Crotti official website and in the most important music store on the Internet.
Visit http://www.enzocrotti.com for details
