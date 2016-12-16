 
News By Tag
* 432 Hz
* Enzo Crotti
* Guitar Samba
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Reggio Emilia
  Emilia Romagna
  Italy
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


New single "A Mixolydian Samba" (432 Hz Integral Music)

The new song of the guitarist Enzo Crotti is a very rhythmic Samba tuned at 432 Hz Pythagorean scale.
 
 
A Mixolydian Samba - SMALL
A Mixolydian Samba - SMALL
REGGIO EMILIA, Italy - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- "A Mixolydian Samba" is a composition that is part of a small suite of three songs focused on deep listening. This kind of compositions will characterize the next CD of Enzo Crotti, which of course will consist of 432 Hz Integral Music. It is a research work that the guitarist and composer Enzo Crotti has pursued for several years and intends to find the connection between music, mathematics and awareness. For example, this song will be a stimulus to search for roots, focusing on contact with Earth and the ancestral part of themselves. The music is composed and recorded so that the frequencies are as natural as possible, making a wise use of the mathematics of life. These skills are explained in the last book published by the author, entitled "432 Hz Integral Music". The book will be translated into English soon.

"All that exists is vibration, including us. Music that accords with the basic frequencies of life resounds in us and gives us positive energy, in particular by fostering emotional states and brain waves. "A Mixolydian Samba" is a composition that has been recorded with an A note to 432 Hz, using a Natural Pythagorean scale. not only that, but every important element of music: time, musical scale and harmony, are based on the mathematics of life". (Enzo Crotti)

The song "A Mixolydian Samba" is available in the Enzo Crotti official website and in the most important music store on the Internet.

Visit http://www.enzocrotti.com for details
End
Source:
Email:***@libero.it
Tags:432 Hz, Enzo Crotti, Guitar Samba
Industry:Music
Location:Reggio Emilia - Emilia Romagna - Italy
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Enzo Crotti PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 22, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share