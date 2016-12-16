Country(s)
Buying a drone for Christmas, this book could save you a crash and holiday headache!
Livin' the Drone Life is the insider's guide to flying drones for fun and profit. Educating the industry to advance through knowledge.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Drone U, an online drone school, just released the book, Livin' the Drone Life. The book is meant to serve as an insider's guide to flying remote controlled drones for fun and for profit. Drone U released this book in order to help advance the industry through education. The book showcases the legislative path of UAVs, including classes to acquire a commercial drone license (Part 107), current privacy law dilemmas, and how to fly drones safely and responsibly.
"Livin' the Drone Life knocks it out of the park (sky)! This book discusses the industry with a simple, straightforward dialog for the beginner, but even the seasoned pilot can benefit too. Confused by the FAA? Cut through the turbulence with guidelines that are compact and easy to understand. Livin' the Drone Life keeps a focus on best business and safety practices for everyone, with an emphasis on the good stewardship of our airspace."
– Rick Bohlman, CCO, Go Professional Cases Inc.
Whether you're buying your first drone, gifting a drone, or looking to start a business, this provides the definitive guide for safe and responsible flying.
"Part of the reason I wanted to write this book was to provide a holistic approach to drone education. By the end the book, the reader will be educated on drone law, how most people crash, how to avoid these mistakes and how to start a drone business. We believe the only way to advance the industry is through education." – Paul Aitken, Drone U
Paul Aitken is the Chief Pilot and Co-founder of Drone U, and co-host of the popular "Ask Drone U" podcast. As a graduate of the University of New Mexico, Paul planned to pursue a career in Criminology until he discovered the world of UAVs.
Now, as an FAA-certified UAV pilot, he loves to travel the world training and helping other aspiring pilots. With the help of Drone U, he is leading the charge in this burgeoning industry by promoting safety and intelligent flight among drone enthusiasts.
Discover more about the book here: DroneUbook.com. Currently, the book holds #1 position in its respective categories on Amazon!
