IPD Announces Industrial Strength Engine Kits for Caterpillar® C15 ACERT Engine Applications

IPD optional in-frame and out-of-frame engine upgrade kits now available for Cat® C15 ACERT® engines, featuring upgraded design pistons and cylinder liners.

1 2 3 Original style 1-piece piston vs. IPDSteel welded piston Original style cylinder liner vs. IPD style "crevice seal" cylinder liner Truck with C15 ACERT engine

End

-- IPD, a leading aftermarket manufacturer of engine parts for heavy-duty diesel engines, announces the launch of new piston upgrade and cylinder liner options for select Caterpillar®C15 ACERT engines.IPD's new in-frame (#KIF6615/12/CS) and out-of-frame (#KOF6615/11/CS) engine kits contain sixSteel® welded pistons (#3466615) with a 16:1 compression ratio. These welded pistons are manufactured in Torrance, California (USA), and are a superior design compared to 1-piece steel versions. Welded steel pistons are specified as original equipment in selected industrial applications to prevent piston scuffing in highly loaded engines.These new engine kits for CAT® C15 ACERT also includes IPD's innovative "Crevice Seal" Cylinder Liner. Designed and engineered by IPD to address engine block wear, this cylinder liner design includes a unique wedge shape upper crevice seal to reduce liner movement and o-ring failure. The crevice seal cylinder liner wedges itself into the lower bore of the cylinder block, preventing the liner from moving as much as a stock liner, thus providing much higher stability under heavy loads and higher cylinder pressures. The liners in these kits have a 0.001" larger inside diameter to allow additional clearance for thermal expansion.IPD offers this piston upgrade and crevice seal cylinder liner in selected in-frame and out-of-frame engine overhaul kits. For further details, please reference the following bulletins/links:IPD continues to expand the IPD brand of high quality replacement parts for CAT® applications. "IPD is the preferred brand in the marketplace by offering high quality engine parts that provide an incredible value," notes Egan Hernandez, Marketing Manager for IPD. "Our customers are rebuilding C15 ACERT engines, and the need for high quality, reliable, cost effective, and sometimes "upgrade" service parts is becoming increasingly more important. InnovativeSteel Pistons and Crevice Seal Cylinder Liners are."###Since 1955, IPD has focused on manufacturing high quality replacement parts, and providing equipment owners an alternative to purchasing original parts from OEM dealers. IPD is known for Quality Products, Technical Innovation, and Superior Customer Service and Support. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, Waukesha® and Volvo® engine applications*IPDSteel is a line of innovative steel construction pistons designed, engineered, and manufactured by IPD in Torrance, California (USA) for heavy-duty engines. These designs are unique in the aftermarket, and are exclusively offered by IPD.