Country(s)
Industry News
IPD Announces Industrial Strength Engine Kits for Caterpillar® C15 ACERT Engine Applications
IPD optional in-frame and out-of-frame engine upgrade kits now available for Cat® C15 ACERT® engines, featuring upgraded design pistons and cylinder liners.
IPD's new in-frame (#KIF6615/12/
These new engine kits for CAT® C15 ACERT also includes IPD's innovative "Crevice Seal" Cylinder Liner. Designed and engineered by IPD to address engine block wear, this cylinder liner design includes a unique wedge shape upper crevice seal to reduce liner movement and o-ring failure. The crevice seal cylinder liner wedges itself into the lower bore of the cylinder block, preventing the liner from moving as much as a stock liner, thus providing much higher stability under heavy loads and higher cylinder pressures. The liners in these kits have a 0.001" larger inside diameter to allow additional clearance for thermal expansion.
IPD offers this piston upgrade and crevice seal cylinder liner in selected in-frame and out-of-frame engine overhaul kits. For further details, please reference the following bulletins/links:
Program Information
Crevice Seal Liners
IPD Website
Contact IPD
IPD continues to expand the IPD brand of high quality replacement parts for CAT® applications. "IPD is the preferred brand in the marketplace by offering high quality engine parts that provide an incredible value," notes Egan Hernandez, Marketing Manager for IPD. "Our customers are rebuilding C15 ACERT engines, and the need for high quality, reliable, cost effective, and sometimes "upgrade" service parts is becoming increasingly more important. Innovative IPDSteel Pistons and Crevice Seal Cylinder Liners are only available from IPD."
###
About Industrial Parts Depot (IPD®)
Since 1955, IPD has focused on manufacturing high quality replacement parts, and providing equipment owners an alternative to purchasing original parts from OEM dealers. IPD is known for Quality Products, Technical Innovation, and Superior Customer Service and Support. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®
About IPDSteel®
IPDSteel is a line of innovative steel construction pistons designed, engineered, and manufactured by IPD in Torrance, California (USA) for heavy-duty engines. These designs are unique in the aftermarket, and are exclusively offered by IPD.
*All manufacturers' names, numbers, symbols and descriptions are for reference only. It is not implied that any part is the product of the manufacturer. Caterpillar®
Contact
Industrial Parts Depot (IPD)
***@ipdparts.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse