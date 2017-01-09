News By Tag
Margaret Sheehan Jones Sells 1,600 Sq Ft Retail Office Space to State Farm Insurance Franchise
Share this: The Palm Coast State Farm office will relocate to a 1,600 Sq Ft Retail Office Space on Cypress Point Pkwy. @ParksideRealty
"We were looking for a little larger space in a high traffic area, so this location was a great investment with a new car wash being built next door," said Cindy Evans, Team Leader/Office Manager for the Jeff Evans State Farm franchise. "I saw Margaret's real estate sign at the property and I approached her when we saw each other at our Flagler County Rotary meeting. She was able to get the property at a great price and we are looking forward to owning versus leasing our building," added Cindy. Their currently lease a 1,400 sq ft office space at 4982 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Ste 5.
Jeff Evans State Farm has an additional location at 745 Dunlawton Ave. in Port Orange. They have five employees that work at their Palm Coast location, and 12 at their Port Orange branch. Jeff Evans State Farm has been in business since 1971 in Port Orange and are going into their fifth year in Palm Coast after taking over following the death of Carmine Picciano, the former State Farm agent.
There is a ribbon cutting scheduled in partnership with the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce for March 22nd from to 4:00PM until 6:00PM.
About Margaret Sheehan Jones
Margaret Sheehan Jones is a trained and licensed realtor working exclusively in the Flagler and Volusia Counties in East-Central Florida. Her territory encompasses cities and towns in St. Johns, Volusia, and Flagler Counties, which boast some of the best Florida commercial and residential real estate for sale in Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Ormond Beach, Ormond by the Sea, Bunnell, St. Augustine and Flagler Beach. A CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) is a recognized expert in the commercial and investment real estate industry. The CCIM designation is earned after successfully completing a designation process that ensures CCIMs are proficient not only in theory, but also in practice. Margaret is the only CCIM in Flagler County and the corps of CCIMs includes brokers, leasing professionals, investment counselors, asset managers, appraisers, corporate real estate executives, property managers, developers, institutional investors, commercial lenders, attorneys, bankers, and other allied professionals.
About Parkside Realty Group
ParkSide Realty Group opened their doors in 2010 and have 20 real estate agents on staff, including a CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member). Each agent has their own area of expertise in the Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell area. All are Flagler County residents, and many grew up in the area or have been locals for 10 years or more.
Parkside Realty Group is located at 145 City Place, Suite 104, Palm Coast, FL. They can be reached at 386-693-4804 or online at http://www.palmcoasthomesforsale.net Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
Pictured: Margaret Sheehan (left), and Cindy and Jeff Evans.
