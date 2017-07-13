News By Tag
Pentek Boosts Bandwidth for Record and Playback of Talon Rugged Series Recorders
*Multi-channel real-time recording of RF Signals up to 3 GHz *Captures and reproduces IF bandwidths up to 560 MHz *Up to 61 TB of hot swappable SSD storage capacity *Real-time sustained recording rates up to 6.4 GB/sec *More
The RTR 2745 is a turnkey, wideband recording and playback system that provides real-time capture of RF and IF signals. With two 3 GHz 14-bit A/D converters and built-in digital downconverters(
"The RTR 2745 was designed to complement the wideband IF outputs of the latest RF downconverters,"
The DDCs provide a fixed decimation of 4 with selectable tuning frequencies to fs/2. This provides excellent flexibility when trying to match the IF of a selected wideband RF downconverter.
Two output channels with 2.8 GHz 16-bit D/Asand matching digital upconverters (DUCs) provide a fixed interpolation of 4 to allow for precise signal reproduction of recorded signals.
The 3 GHz A/Ds can operate without the digital downconverters to provide an extremely wide baseband capture. The system offers flexible sample rates ranging from 1.5 GHz to 3.0 GHz.
The RTR 2745 offers a storage capacity up to 61 TB, utilizing up to 32 hot-swappable solid-state drives (SSDs) that can be easily removed or exchanged during a mission to retrieve recorded data extends.
Ease of Operation
All Talon recorders are built on a Windows 7 Professional workstation and include Pentek's SystemFlow software, featuring a GUI (graphical user interface), signal viewer, and API (Application Programming Interface). The GUI provides intuitive controls for out-of-the-box turn-key operation using point-and-click configuration management. Configurations are easily stored and recalled for single-click setup. User settings to configure data format for the signal viewer provide a virtual oscilloscope and spectrum analyzer to monitor signals before, during and after data collection. The C-callable API allows users to integrate the recorder control into larger application systems. Enhancements to the GUI allow more efficient configuration of the recording channels.
The data format used for storage follows the NTFS standard, allowing users to remove drives from the instrument and read the data using standard Windows-based systems, eliminating the need for file format conversion.
Free Demo
Pentek provides a Talon Recording System Simulator for evaluation of the SystemFlow software package. This free trial package is available for download at: http://www.pentek.com/
Pricing and Delivery
For the latest pricing and availability information, please contact Mario Schiavone by phone at (201) 818-5900 ext.229. Delivery is 8-10 weeks ARO. Optional GPS time and position stamping or IRIG-B time stamping is available.
Talon Family Summary
• RTV Value Series: Low Cost Rackmount Systems laboratory environments
• RTS Commercial Series: Rackmount Systems for laboratory environments
• RTR Portable Series: Rugged Portable Systems for field use
• RTR Rackmount Series: Rugged Rackmount Systems for field use
• RTX Extreme Series: Rugged Rackmount Systems for extreme environments
About Pentek: Pentek, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, designs and manufactures innovative COTS and rugged DSP boards and system recorders for commercial, government and military systems, including radar, communications, defense, medical and industrial control applications. Pentek offers powerful VPX, FMC, AMC, XMC, cPCI, and PCIe boards for data acquisition, software radio and digital signal processing featuring high-performance FPGAs. Pentek's I/O includes A/Ds, D/As, RF downconverters and more. Pentek equips all products with high-performance I/O including gigabit serial interfaces and offers strong DSP software support.
For access to the release and data sheets, please visit: http://www.pentek.com/
Pentek, Talon, SystemFlow are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pentek, Inc. Brand or product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.
Media Contact: Barbara Stewart - Patterson & Associates - 480-488-6909
Media Contact
Pentek, Inc.
4804886909
beverly@patterson.com
