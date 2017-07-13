 
News By Tag
* Pentek
* Talon
* SystemFlow
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Upper Saddle River
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Pentek Boosts Bandwidth for Record and Playback of Talon Rugged Series Recorders

*Multi-channel real-time recording of RF Signals up to 3 GHz *Captures and reproduces IF bandwidths up to 560 MHz *Up to 61 TB of hot swappable SSD storage capacity *Real-time sustained recording rates up to 6.4 GB/sec *More
 
 
Pentek’s RTR 2745 Rugged Rackmount Recorder
Pentek’s RTR 2745 Rugged Rackmount Recorder
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pentek
Talon
SystemFlow

Industry:
Computers

Location:
Upper Saddle River - New Jersey - US

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Pentek, Inc., today introduced a new addition to the Talon® Series of recorders, the Model RTR 2745 rugged rackmount recorder. This new recorder, optimized for rugged operating environments, increases the bandwidth for record and playback of the Talon Rackmount Series with capability to capture and reproduce signal bandwidths up to 560 MHz.

The RTR 2745 is a turnkey, wideband recording and playback system that provides real-time capture of RF and IF signals. With two 3 GHz 14-bit A/D converters and built-in digital downconverters(DDCs), the system is ideal for capturing the IF outputs of RF downconverters with bandwidths as high as 600 MHz. Selectable DDC tuning frequencies allow the RTR 2745 to accommodate a broad range of IF outputs.

"The RTR 2745 was designed to complement the wideband IF outputs of the latest RF downconverters," stated Chris Tojeira, product director of Recording Systems. "With high speed, high dynamic range A/Ds and D/As, this system is our first to provide extremely wide bandwidth recording with matching playback," he continued.

The DDCs provide a fixed decimation of 4 with selectable tuning frequencies to fs/2. This provides excellent flexibility when trying to match the IF of a selected wideband RF downconverter.

Two output channels with 2.8 GHz 16-bit D/Asand matching digital upconverters (DUCs) provide a fixed interpolation of 4 to allow for precise signal reproduction of recorded signals.

The 3 GHz A/Ds can operate without the digital downconverters to provide an extremely wide baseband capture. The system offers flexible sample rates ranging from 1.5 GHz to 3.0 GHz.

The RTR 2745 offers a storage capacity up to 61 TB, utilizing up to 32 hot-swappable solid-state drives (SSDs) that can be easily removed or exchanged during a mission to retrieve recorded data extends.

Ease of Operation

All Talon recorders are built on a Windows 7 Professional workstation and include Pentek's SystemFlow software, featuring a GUI (graphical user interface), signal viewer, and API (Application Programming Interface). The GUI provides intuitive controls for out-of-the-box turn-key operation using point-and-click configuration management. Configurations are easily stored and recalled for single-click setup. User settings to configure data format for the signal viewer provide a virtual oscilloscope and spectrum analyzer to monitor signals before, during and after data collection. The C-callable API allows users to integrate the recorder control into larger application systems. Enhancements to the GUI allow more efficient configuration of the recording channels.

The data format used for storage follows the NTFS standard, allowing users to remove drives from the instrument and read the data using standard Windows-based systems, eliminating the need for file format conversion.

Free Demo

Pentek provides a Talon Recording System Simulator for evaluation of the SystemFlow software package. This free trial package is available for download at: http://www.pentek.com/systemflow/systemflow.cfm#SystemFlo....

Pricing and Delivery

For the latest pricing and availability information, please contact Mario Schiavone by phone at (201) 818-5900 ext.229. Delivery is 8-10 weeks ARO. Optional GPS time and position stamping or IRIG-B time stamping is available.

Talon Family Summary

• RTV Value Series: Low Cost Rackmount Systems laboratory environments
• RTS Commercial Series: Rackmount Systems for laboratory environments
• RTR Portable Series: Rugged Portable Systems for field use
• RTR Rackmount Series: Rugged Rackmount Systems for field use
• RTX Extreme Series: Rugged Rackmount Systems for extreme environments

About Pentek: Pentek, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, designs and manufactures innovative COTS and rugged DSP boards and system recorders for commercial, government and military systems, including radar, communications, defense, medical and industrial control applications. Pentek offers powerful VPX, FMC, AMC, XMC, cPCI, and PCIe boards for data acquisition, software radio and digital signal processing featuring high-performance FPGAs. Pentek's I/O includes A/Ds, D/As, RF downconverters and more. Pentek equips all products with high-performance I/O including gigabit serial interfaces and offers strong DSP software support.

###

For access to the release and data sheets, please visit: http://www.pentek.com/whatsnew/viewrelease.cfm?index=224

Pentek, Talon, SystemFlow are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pentek, Inc. Brand or product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contact: Barbara Stewart - Patterson & Associates - 480-488-6909

Media Contact
Pentek, Inc.
4804886909
beverly@patterson.com
End
Source:Pentek, Inc.
Email:***@patterson.com Email Verified
Tags:Pentek, Talon, SystemFlow
Industry:Computers
Location:Upper Saddle River - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Patterson & Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share