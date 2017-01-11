 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Bison Analytics Now Part of Intuit Apps For QuickBooks Desktop Marketplace

The Bison System enables emerging companies to scale up on QuickBooks by implementing sophisticated business intelligence.
 
1 2 3 4
Kurt Steckel, CEO of Bison Analytics
Kurt Steckel, CEO of Bison Analytics
LEWISBURG, Pa. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Bison Analytics, the only provider of complete end-to-end business intelligence for QuickBooks, is now part of the Apps for QuickBooks Desktop Marketplace. With this distinction, Bison joins a group of trusted, independent developers and industry experts who have integrated with QuickBooks to create software applications that solve specific business needs for QuickBooks Desktop customers.

Key to the company's inclusion on the QuickBooks platform is the success of the Bison System™, which enables organizations to scale up on QuickBooks. As businesses grow, and their business intelligence needs become more sophisticated, the Bison System allows them to consolidate their data and create actionable financial dashboards and reports using their QuickBooks data.

"We're excited to be included on the QuickBooks platform to deliver a best-in-class solution to emerging organizations," said Bison Analytics CEO Kurt Steckel. "With the cloud-based Bison System, our clients now have fast and easy access to their customized QuickBooks analytics environment."

Bison provides a full range of features necessary to implement analytics, not just a small piece of the solution. "What sets us apart are our 100% customizable dashboards, flexible data visualizations, and skilled pro services team to assist with the implementation and creation of unique reports. We are unrivaled in our ability to help clients make more strategic business decisions from end-to-end," continued Steckel.

Founded in 2006, the Pennsylvania-based data analytics company provides solutions for emerging businesses to maximize the value of their financial data. Bison's exclusive partnership with InetSoft for its Style Intelligence BI platform gives QuickBooks users a major competitive advantage through limitless data manipulation and visually compelling dashboards. In addition to the Bison System, Bison Pro Services provides clients with data extraction and consolidation support, as well as the development of custom dashboards. Bison clients cover a wide range of enterprises and geographic reach including Shintone USA in Georgia, a manufacturer of welded tractor parts using robotic technology; MRG, a Las Vegas, NV restaurant management group with 24 properties; and Best Fitness, an Albany, NY-based health, fitness and weight loss club with nine Northeast locations.

"With the Bison System, businesses do not need to choose between scaling operations and remaining on QuickBooks," explains Steckel. "Now they have the best of both worlds. As they grow, they can avoid the pain and expense of moving to a bigger ERP system. Bison provides management the ability to focus on scalable growth right now."

About Bison Analytics

Bison Analytics helps executives scale up on QuickBooks so they can drive growth. Founded in 2006, its flagship product the Bison System provides a 100% complete, end-to-end business intelligence environment specifically designed for QuickBooks. Offering consolidation and fully customizable reports, the Bison System delivers everything organizations need to implement analytics in their company quickly. Bison Pro Services offers responsive, US-based support from business intelligence experts. More information can be found at https://bisonanalytics.com/.

About Intuit Inc.

Intuit Inc. creates business and financial management solutions that simplify the business of life for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. Its flagship products and services include QuickBooks® and TurboTax®, which make it easier to manage small businesses and tax preparation and filing. Founded in 1983, Intuit had revenue of $4.7 billion in its fiscal year 2016. The company has approximately 7,900 employees with major offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Australia and other locations. More information can be found at www.intuit.com.

End



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share