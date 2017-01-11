Country(s)
Industry News
Bison Analytics Now Part of Intuit Apps For QuickBooks Desktop Marketplace
The Bison System enables emerging companies to scale up on QuickBooks by implementing sophisticated business intelligence.
Key to the company's inclusion on the QuickBooks platform is the success of the Bison System™, which enables organizations to scale up on QuickBooks. As businesses grow, and their business intelligence needs become more sophisticated, the Bison System allows them to consolidate their data and create actionable financial dashboards and reports using their QuickBooks data.
"We're excited to be included on the QuickBooks platform to deliver a best-in-class solution to emerging organizations,"
Bison provides a full range of features necessary to implement analytics, not just a small piece of the solution. "What sets us apart are our 100% customizable dashboards, flexible data visualizations, and skilled pro services team to assist with the implementation and creation of unique reports. We are unrivaled in our ability to help clients make more strategic business decisions from end-to-end,"
Founded in 2006, the Pennsylvania-
"With the Bison System, businesses do not need to choose between scaling operations and remaining on QuickBooks,"
About Bison Analytics
Bison Analytics helps executives scale up on QuickBooks so they can drive growth. Founded in 2006, its flagship product the Bison System provides a 100% complete, end-to-end business intelligence environment specifically designed for QuickBooks. Offering consolidation and fully customizable reports, the Bison System delivers everything organizations need to implement analytics in their company quickly. Bison Pro Services offers responsive, US-based support from business intelligence experts. More information can be found at https://bisonanalytics.com/
About Intuit Inc.
Intuit Inc. creates business and financial management solutions that simplify the business of life for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. Its flagship products and services include QuickBooks® and TurboTax®, which make it easier to manage small businesses and tax preparation and filing. Founded in 1983, Intuit had revenue of $4.7 billion in its fiscal year 2016. The company has approximately 7,900 employees with major offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Australia and other locations. More information can be found at www.intuit.com.
Media Contact
Eric Steckel
Turnpike Digital
415-944-8988
***@turnpikedigital.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse