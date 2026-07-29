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Happy Face Entertainment presents Live Comedy at Margarita's Fusion!
A Night of Comedy! Get ready for a night packed with big laughs, great food, and unforgettable entertainment as four hilarious Gulf Coast comedians take the stage for an evening of live stand-up comedy you won't want to miss!
By: Happy Face Entertainment
Fusion in Pensacola
Four Gulf Coast stand-up comedians take the stage Saturday, August 22, for an evening of live comedy, food, and drinks
PENSACOLA, Fla. - Happy Face Entertainment will bring four of the Gulf Coast's funniest stand-up comedians to Margarita's Fusion Restaurant & Bar on Saturday, August 22, 2026, for A Night of Comedy. Showtime is 8:00 PM at 7250 Plantation Road in Pensacola.
The lineup features Aaron Ahalt, Hunter Stuart, Cosmin Ivey, and Josh Williams, four regional comedians whose styles range from laid back storytelling to high energy crowd work. The result is an intimate evening of live stand-up paired with a full bar and the restaurant's full food and drink menu.
General admission tickets are $20. Premium Reserved VIP Seating is $30 and includes premium reserved seating plus exclusive VIP table surprises such as sponsor giveaways, promotional goodies,
and more.
THE LINEUP
Aaron Ahalt brings comedy packed with relatable stories, quick observations, and effortless delivery. His conversational style and sharp timing make every performance feel personal, keeping audiences laughing from beginning to end.
Hunter Stuart blends clever storytelling with dry wit and unexpected punchlines. His laid back style and unique perspective make him one of Pensacola's most entertaining comedians.
Cosmin Ivey brings high energy, sharp observations, and engaging crowd interaction. His charismatic personality and quick wit make every set fun, unpredictable, and packed with laughs.
Josh Williams delivers energetic comedy inspired by everyday life, relationships, and the awkward moments we all experience. His animated storytelling and infectious personality make him a crowd favorite.
A NIGHT OUT, NOT JUST A SHOW
Whether guests are planning a date night, celebrating with friends, or simply looking for a reason to laugh, the evening is built to be a full night out.
Attendees can expect:
EVENT DETAILS
What: A Night of Comedy, presented by Happy Face Entertainment
When: Saturday, August 22, 2026, showtime 8:00 PM
Where: Margarita's Fusion Restaurant & Bar, 7250 Plantation Road, Pensacola, FL 32504
Tickets: General Admission $20 / Premium Reserved VIP Seating $30
Featuring: Aaron Ahalt, Hunter Stuart, Cosmin Ivey, Josh Williams
Seating is limited. Tickets and event updates are available at https://www.happyfaceentertainment.com/
Audiences can also follow Happy Face Entertainment on Facebook and RSVP to the Pensacola
Comedy Show Facebook event for comedian announcements, event updates, and ticket information.
ABOUT HAPPY FACE ENTERTAINMENT
Happy Face Entertainment produces live stand-up comedy events in Pensacola and communities across the Gulf Coast, connecting regional comedians with local venues and audiences.
More information is available at https://www.happyfaceentertainment.com/
MEDIA CONTACT
Happy Face Entertainment
https://www.happyfaceentertainment.com/
High resolution comedian photos and promotional graphics available on request.
Contact
Happy Face Entertainment
***@pensacolafest.com
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