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Wright Enterprises' Jackie Wright Launches Practical Public Relations Class for Small Businesses
Award-winning journalist and strategic communications expert shares the tools organizations need to earn media attention, build visibility, and tell their stories effectively.
Fresh off another season of international communications and film festival collaboration, Jackie Wright, Founder and CEO of Wright Enterprises, is bringing her global experience home by launching an Introductory Public Relations Class designed specifically for small businesses, nonprofits, entrepreneurs, artists and community organizations.
The one-hour virtual class will be held Monday, August 17, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. PDT, providing participants with practical public relations strategies they can immediately implement to strengthen their organizations, increase visibility and build lasting relationships with the media and their communities.
"From International Film Festivals to Main Street" isn't just a headline—it reflects the breadth of Wright's experience, bringing communications strategies refined on the global stage to organizations working to make an impact in their own communities.
While Wright has built a career helping organizations communicate during major news events, crises and public initiatives, her work also extends internationally. Most recently, she concluded another successful collaboration with South Africa's internationally respected Durban International Film Festival (DIFF), where she served as a feature film reviewer helping evaluate films selected for the festival's 2026 program. Her involvement with DIFF spans several years and also includes workshops that strengthened relationships between filmmakers in the United States and South Africa.
In a letter recognizing Wright's contributions, DIFF Manager Sakhile Gumede wrote:
"Your role as a film reviewer in the main section of the feature category has been instrumental in shaping this year's programme. The diligence, care, and professionalism you brought to the shortlisting of feature films ensured a thoughtful and high-quality selection process."
"For many organizations, public relations can seem overwhelming,"
Unlike many public relations workshops that focus primarily on theory, Wright's class emphasizes practical, real-world communications techniques developed through more than two decades of experience in television newsrooms, corporate communications, government, nonprofit leadership, international film festivals and crisis communications. Participants will leave with strategies they can begin implementing the same day.
Participants Will Learn:
Participants will also benefit from Wright's extensive leadership in journalism and strategic communications. Her experience includes serving as Former Nationally Lauded Public Affairs Manager for CBS 5/CW Bay Area TV, Executive Director and Developer of the San Francisco Unified School District Communications Department, Executive Officer of the American Red Cross, and an Emmy Award-winning Producer/Filmmaker. Throughout her career, Wright has worked during major breaking news events—including the September 11 response, natural disasters, community crises and national public awareness campaigns—while collaborating with ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN News. Today, her strategic communications work is trusted by corporations, nonprofits, government agencies, educational institutions and media organizations in the United States and internationally.
Class Information
Introductory Public Relations Class
Monday, August 17, 2026
11:00 a.m. PDT
Investment: Only $99
An Hour to Jump Start & Breakthrough to Next Level Communications
Bonus: Every participant will receive a complimentary Media Report designed to help identify opportunities to strengthen their organization's public visibility.
Seats are Limited.
Reserve your seat today by emailing:
WrightPRTOOLS@
About Wright Enterprises
Founded by award-winning journalist Jackie Wright, Wright Enterprises is a strategic communications and public affairs firm specializing in public relations, media relations, crisis communications, media training, community engagement and multimedia storytelling. From international film festivals to local nonprofits, Fortune 500 companies to grassroots organizations, Wright Enterprises helps clients tell their stories with clarity, credibility and impact.
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Wright Enterprises
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Page Updated Last on: Aug 03, 2026