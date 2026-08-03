Wright Enterprises' Jackie Wright Launches Practical Public Relations Class for Small Businesses

Award-winning journalist and strategic communications expert shares the tools organizations need to earn media attention, build visibility, and tell their stories effectively.

W.E. PR Class August 17, 2026 11am PDT

How to develop a compelling message using the 5 W's —Who, What, Where, When and Why

—Who, What, Where, When and Why The power of a Media Advisory , News Release and Post-Event News Release

, and How to identify and reach the right media outlets

The difference between an Assignment Desk and a Niche Reporter

How to create an effective media list

When—and what type of—wire service to use

Communications planning essentials

Crisis communications basics

Branding and reputation management

Social media integration

How and when to effectively use Artificial Intelligence as a communications tool

Measuring communications success

Contact

Wright Enterprises

***@gmail.com Wright Enterprises

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-- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight San Francisco ~ DallasFresh off another season of international communications and film festival collaboration,, Founder and CEO of Wright Enterprises, is bringing her global experience home by launching andesigned specifically for small businesses, nonprofits, entrepreneurs, artists and community organizations.The one-hour virtual class will be held, providing participants with practical public relations strategies they can immediately implement to strengthen their organizations, increase visibility and build lasting relationships with the media and their communities."From International Film Festivals to Main Street" isn't just a headline—it reflects the breadth of Wright's experience, bringing communications strategies refined on the global stage to organizations working to make an impact in their own communities.While Wright has built a career helping organizations communicate during major news events, crises and public initiatives, her work also extends internationally. Most recently, she concluded another successful collaboration with South Africa's internationally respected, where she served as a feature film reviewer helping evaluate films selected for the festival's 2026 program. Her involvement with DIFF spans several years and also includes workshops that strengthened relationships between filmmakers in the United States and South Africa.In a letter recognizing Wright's contributions, DIFF Managerwrote:"Your role as a film reviewer in the main section of the feature category has been instrumental in shaping this year's programme. The diligence, care, and professionalism you brought to the shortlisting of feature films ensured a thoughtful and high-quality selection process.""For many organizations, public relations can seem overwhelming,"Wright said. "It doesn't have to be. Every business, nonprofit and entrepreneur has a story worth telling. The challenge is learning how to communicate that story in a way that captures attention and builds lasting relationships. My goal is to help participants leave this class with practical tools they can begin using immediately."Unlike many public relations workshops that focus primarily on theory, Wright's class emphasizesdeveloped through more than two decades of experience in television newsrooms, corporate communications, government, nonprofit leadership, international film festivals and crisis communications. Participants will leave with strategies they can begin implementing the same day.Participants will also benefit from Wright's extensive leadership in journalism and strategic communications. Her experience includes serving as, and an. Throughout her career, Wright has worked during major breaking news events—including the September 11 response, natural disasters, community crises and national public awareness campaigns—while collaborating with. Today, her strategic communications work is trusted by corporations, nonprofits, government agencies, educational institutions and media organizations in the United States and internationally.Every participant will receive a complimentarydesigned to help identify opportunities to strengthen their organization's public visibility.Reserve your seat today by emailing:Founded by award-winning journalist Jackie Wright, Wright Enterprises is a strategic communications and public affairs firm specializing in public relations, media relations, crisis communications, media training, community engagement and multimedia storytelling. From international film festivals to local nonprofits, Fortune 500 companies to grassroots organizations, Wright Enterprises helps clients tell their stories with clarity, credibility and impact.-30-