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August 2026
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"High Yellow", a Powerful & Compelling Memoir that Explores the Lasting Impact of Colorism

Award-Winning Author, Tawanna Chamberlain, releases a new memoir that offers an honest, deeply personal reflection on identity, healing, and the complexities of skin-tone bias within the Black community,
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High Yellow [a Memoir]
High Yellow [a Memoir]
TAMPA, Fla. - Aug. 1, 2026 - PRLog -- Award-winning author, publicist, and communications professional Tawanna Chamberlain announces the release of her deeply personal memoir, High Yellow, a thought-provoking exploration of colorism and its profound impact on identity, self-worth, and belonging. Available now in both paperback and hardcover editions through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.com, High Yellow invites readers into Chamberlain's life as she candidly shares her experiences growing up in a world where skin tone often influenced perceptions, opportunities, and relationships. Through honest storytelling and heartfelt reflection, she examines how colorism shaped her perspective while ultimately leading her on a journey toward healing, self-acceptance, and empowerment.

More than a memoir, High Yellow is a timely conversation about a subject that continues to affect individuals and communities across generations. Chamberlain explores the often-unspoken realities of colorism with vulnerability and compassion, encouraging readers to confront difficult truths while embracing the power of understanding, grace, and self-love.

"High Yellow is my truth," said Chamberlain. "For years, I carried experiences and questions about identity that many people quietly wrestle with but rarely discuss openly (especially growing up as a light-skinned girl with a dark-skinned mother). My hope is that this book creates space for honest conversations, encourages healing, and reminds readers that our worth has never been determined by the shade of our skin."

Throughout the memoir, Chamberlain reflects on family dynamics, cultural expectations, societal perceptions, and the emotional complexities that accompany colorism. Rather than assigning blame, she offers readers an opportunity to better understand how these experiences shape identity while pointing toward healing, reconciliation, and personal growth. As an accomplished communications strategist and founder of The Posh Publicity Firm, Chamberlain has spent her career helping entrepreneurs, authors, business leaders, and organizations amplify their voices. Through her writing, she continues that mission by using storytelling to inspire meaningful dialogue and lasting change.

Chamberlain is also the author of the Live Out Loud & Take Up Space book series, an empowering collection that encourages readers to embrace authenticity, confidence, healing, and intentional personal growth. Together, her works reflect a commitment to helping others discover their voice, celebrate their identity, and live boldly. Notably, her latest installment in her book series, The Self-Love edition, is the perfect companion piece to "High Yellow".

Whether readers have personally experienced colorism or seek to better understand its lasting effects, High Yellow offers an authentic perspective that is both deeply personal and universally resonant. The memoir serves as a reminder that healing begins with truth — and that embracing one's full identity is an act of courage.

High Yellow is available now in paperback and hardcover through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.com. Visit: www.LiveOutLoudandTakeUpSpace.com for more information.

About Tawanna Chamberlain

Tawanna Chamberlain is an award-winning author, publicist, communications professional, and founder of The Posh Publicity Firm. Through her work in public relations and publishing, she has helped individuals and organizations increase their visibility and share impactful stories with broader audiences. As the author of the Live Out Loud & Take Up Space series and High Yellow, Chamberlain writes with authenticity, compassion, and purpose, inspiring readers to embrace healing, self-worth, and the transformative power of owning their story.

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