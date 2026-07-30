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GO NATURAL® 27 Year Anniversary -- One Woman. One Idea. One Product That Changed Everything
Meet Michele Kish -- the licensed cosmetologist and busy mom that changed the beauty industry in 1999 with one revolutionary product. This is the GO NATURAL® Story.
By: GO NATURAL INC.
Every great product begins with a real problem.
For Michele Kish, that problem was staring back at her every morning — a cluttered vanity, a packed makeup bag, and not enough time. As a licensed cosmetologist since 1978 and a busy mother of three, Michele understood beauty from both sides: the professional expertise to know what worked, and the lived reality of a woman who needed it to work fast.
In 1999, she did something about it.
The Woman Behind the Brand
Michele Kish didn't set out to build a beauty empire. She set out to solve a problem she lived every single day.
After more than two decades working as a beauty professional, Michele saw a gap in the market that no one had filled — a professional-
So she created it herself.
Born in North America. Built for the World.
In 1999, Michele founded Go Natural Inc. in Ontario, Canada — and launched GO NATURAL® The ALL-IN-ONE Cosmetic® the same year.
The concept was revolutionary in its simplicity: one single-shade pressed powder that self-adjusts to any skin tone, replacing eight individual cosmetics — blush, foundation, eyeshadow, lip color, concealer, glow, highlighter, contour, and brow color — all in a single compact.
No shade selection. No complicated routine. No makeup bag overflowing with products you'd only use once.
The formula itself was equally thoughtful — a translucent blend of natural pigments and light reflectors designed to enhance each person's natural coloring while minimizing imperfections. Vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, and enriched with natural vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Manufactured in North America, from day one.
From Ontario to Living Rooms Around the World
GO NATURAL® didn't stay a local secret for long.
After quickly becoming a bestseller in Canada, the product landed on The Shopping Channel (TSC) in Canada, QVC in the United States, and TVSN in Australia — reaching millions of customers across three continents through live televised demonstrations that proved, in real time, what one compact could do.
In one memorable QVC appearance, the full application was completed in just 26 seconds — foundation, blush, eyeshadow, contour, glow, and more — in front of a live national audience.
The response was immediate. Customers who watched became customers who bought. And customers who bought became customers who stayed — many of them still loyal today, more than 25 years later.
A Family Business With Global Reach
GO NATURAL® is proudly family-owned and operated — a Canadian and USA corporation with corporate headquarters, manufacturing, and distribution centers in both Ontario, Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
What started as one woman's solution to her own morning routine has grown into a brand trusted by consumers, licensed beauty professionals, estheticians, spas, wellness centers, boutiques, travel retailers, and wholesale partners around the world.
The Mission Has Never Changed
More than 25 years after Michele Kish first launched GO NATURAL® from Ontario, the mission remains exactly what it was in 1999: simplify beauty without sacrificing quality.
One product. One shade. One compact that works for everyone.
It's not just a product — it's a philosophy. And it's been proving itself, one application at a time, for over a quarter of a century.
👉 Discover GO NATURAL® ALL-IN-ONE® Powder at igonatural.shop
📖 Read the full brand story at igonatural.shop/
Contact
Gary Newman
***@igonatural.com
8774466288
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Page Updated Last on: Jul 30, 2026