American Dream Law Office Launches ADLO.DIY: Flat-Fee, Attorney-Reviewed Immigration Form Checks

A licensed immigration attorney reviews the USCIS form you prepared — before you file. A flat-fee middle ground between do-it-yourself software and full legal representation.

By: American Dream Law Office PLLC

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-- American Dream Law Office® PLLC, a Florida immigration law firm led by attorney Ahmad Yakzan, today launched ADLO.DIY™, a flat-fee service that lets people who fill out their own U.S. immigration forms have a licensed immigration attorney review the form before they file it with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).Many people complete USCIS forms themselves, or with low-cost software, to save on legal fees — yet have no affordable way to get an attorney's review before submitting. A single overlooked question, an inconsistent date, or an outdated form edition can trigger a Request for Evidence, a delay, or a denial. ADLO.DIY is built to close that gap: for a flat fee starting at $125, a licensed attorney reviews the form the client prepared, flags errors and inconsistencies, and confirms the client is using the current edition — before the client files.ADLO.DIY is a limited-scope service. The client prepares the form — on their own copy or using the service's guided builder — and an attorney reviews what the client wrote and returns written comments. The review checks completeness, internal consistency, and that the correct, current edition of the form is being used. It does not advise the client on how to answer a question, determine whether the client qualifies for a benefit, or file on the client's behalf. If a review surfaces an issue that calls for full legal help, the client is advised to schedule a consultation. Fees are flat and shown before payment; government filing fees are separate and paid directly to USCIS."Filing an immigration form shouldn't come down to paying nothing and hoping for the best, or paying for full representation you may not need," said Ahmad Yakzan, founder of American Dream Law Office. "ADLO.DIY gives people a third option: a licensed attorney checking their work before they file, for a clear flat fee."ADLO.DIY is available now to filers nationwide at adlo.diy.About American Dream Law Office® PLLC: American Dream Law Office® PLLC is an immigration law firm based in Temple Terrace, Florida, representing clients in removal defense, crimmigration, and family and business immigration. Founder Ahmad Yakzan is a member of The Florida Bar and is admitted to practice before multiple U.S. federal courts. Learn more at adlo.diy.Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. A form review is a limited-scope service and does not create an attorney–client relationship beyond that defined scope, and it is not legal advice on how to answer any question. ADLO.DIY is not affiliated with any government agency and is not a government website.