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August 2026
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Community Leaders Celebrate New Era of Golf at Georgia's Lanier Islands Resort

By: Lanier Islands Resort
 
 
Resort President Matthew Bowling Cuts the Ribbon
Resort President Matthew Bowling Cuts the Ribbon
BUFORD, Ga. - July 30, 2026 - PRLog -- Already receiving rave reviews, the newest additions to the golf program at Georgia's Lanier Islands Resort were officially celebrated during a July 23rd Grand Opening event. Community leaders, friends and family of Mike Williams, and media members gathered at Legacy Golf Course to be among the first to experience the Mike Williams Golf Center and The Six – one of the nation's only night-lit, par-3 courses. Kicking off a new era of golf at the resort, the two new amenities further enhance an 18-hole course featuring 14 waterside holes that has already been dubbed by LINKS magazine "The Pebble Beach of the South."

"Tonight is, of course, a night of mixed emotions, as we celebrate the excitement of a new era of golf at Lanier Islands," said Matthew Bowling, President of Lanier Islands Resort, during remarks before a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Mike Williams Golf Center. "But we are also here to remember and celebrate the dedication of this clubhouse in honor of my uncle, Mike Williams, who served as the CEO of this resort for so many years and was so passionate about growing the game of golf here at the Islands. Over the past several years, golf has become one of the leading drivers of this resort. We're honored to be one of the best courses in the state, and I want to recognize this incredible team that makes it happen every single day."

Bowling also gave kudos to Virgil Williams – patriarch of the Williams family and Chairman of the Board for Lanier Islands Resort, who acquired the lakeside resort in 2005. He credited Williams with challenging him and everyone at the Islands to grow, innovate, and be different every day. His son, Mike Williams, took that spirit of innovation to heart and, during his tenure as CEO from 2005 to 2023, was one of the minds behind Sunset Cove – now rebranded as Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, Full Moon Parties, Magical Nights of Lights, and the Lake Lanier Poker Run. He also served as a founding member of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce's Tourism and Hospitality Board, helping to bring national and international attention to the resort.

Beyond family members and friends of Mike Williams, Grand Opening attendees included Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Nick Masino, Georgia Lottery Corporation President & CEO Gretchen Corbin, Georgia Department of Economic Development Regional Tourism Manager Marcie Kicklighter, and many other community leaders and partners.

"The Williams Family has worked diligently behind the scenes to make Lanier Islands Resort a destination Georgia can be proud of," shared Masino. "They're continually innovating and investing to elevate the guest experience. With the addition of the Mike Williams Golf Center and night golf to one of the most beautiful public courses in the Southeast, they are placing Northeast Georgia at the forefront for golf tourism, while reigniting interest among local golfers and tournament organizers. I know Mike Williams would have been incredibly proud to see his name associated with an investment that reflects his deep love for Lanier Islands and the game of golf. His vision and passion continue to shape the future of this remarkable destination."

"At the Georgia Lottery, we can spot a winner, and the combination of the Mike Williams Golf Center and The Six will undoubtedly prove an extraordinary addition to our state," said Corbin. "From the nighttime golf play to the spacious clubhouse patio, Lanier Islands Resort and the Williams family have created another winning entertainment space for golfers and non-golfers to enjoy. And what a wonderful way to celebrate the life of former Lanier Islands Resort CEO Mike Williams, who not only served the Islands with distinction, but was also known to be the happiest golfer on the course. May The Six be a daily reminder of the joy Mike brought not only to the game of golf, but also to his friends, his family, and visitors of Lanier Islands Resort."

When asked for his thoughts on the resort's newest additions, Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner of Tourism Jay Markwalter stated, "Built on the Williams family's tradition of hospitality, Lanier Islands Resort's continued investment in amenities that are attractive to visitors is raising the bar today and for generations to come, delivering a positive difference for the Lake Lanier community and for Georgia tourism as a whole."

Lanier Islands Resort (https://www.lanierislands.com/) is 45 miles north of Atlanta. To book tee times at Legacy Golf Course or The Six par-3 course, golfers can visit https://www.lanierislands.com/golf/.
End
Source:Lanier Islands Resort
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Tags:Golf Tourism GA
Industry:Tourism
Location:Buford - Georgia - United States
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