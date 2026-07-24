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Snowbird Technologies Continued Expeditionary Manufacturing Operations at Schofield Barracks
Following the arrival of USS Essex at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNSY), the deployable manufacturing platform was relocated ashore to expand operational support across the joint exercise. From its expeditionary position at Leader's Field, SAMM Tech received digital part requests from organizations participating throughout the RIMPAC network and producing mission-critical components closer to the point of need. Snowbird Mechanical Engineer David Sanger remained with the system throughout the deployment—from shipboard operations at sea to field operations ashore—ensuring continuous manufacturing capability while supporting production requests as they are received.
"SAMM Tech was designed to provide advanced manufacturing wherever the mission requires," said Karl Wojtkun, Vice President of Business Development at Snowbird Technologies. "Moving directly from shipboard operations aboard USS Essex to expeditionary field operations at Schofield Barracks demonstrates the flexibility and resilience of distributed manufacturing. The ability to respond to digital part requests across the exercise network represents another step toward delivering manufacturing capability directly to the tactical edge."
SAMM Tech integrates metal additive manufacturing, plastic additive manufacturing, CNC machining and digital engineering tools within a patented, ruggedized containerized platform capable of operating in austere environments. During NPS CAMRE's RIMPAC 2026 exercise, the system produced metal components using Meltio laser-wire Directed Energy Deposition (DED) technology while supporting ongoing experimentation evaluating distributed manufacturing concepts for future military operations.
Advanced manufacturing operations concluded on July 17, 2026 and participating organizations are conducting final assessments of system performance, operational integration, and expeditionary manufacturing concepts demonstrated throughout the exercise. This milestone builds upon Snowbird Technologies' previous participation in NPS CAMRE's RIMPAC 2024 experimentation, where the company successfully demonstrated at-sea advanced manufacturing capabilities. The 2026 experiment expands upon those achievements by validating sustained manufacturing operations across both maritime and expeditionary land environments while supporting a distributed network of military users.
"NPS CAMRE's RIMPAC exercise provides a unique opportunity to evaluate advanced manufacturing technologies in realistic operational conditions,"
Hosted by the Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet and led by the Commander of the U.S. Third Fleet, NPS CAMRE's RIMPAC 2026 is the world's largest international maritime exercise, bringing together multinational forces to strengthen interoperability while evaluating emerging technologies that enhance operational effectiveness.
About Snowbird Technologies
Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Snowbird Technologies provides advanced manufacturing, environmental control and atmospheric water generation solutions to defense, government and commercial customers worldwide. The company specializes in ruggedized systems engineered to operate in extreme and austere environments, enabling mission success wherever it is required. Learn more at https://www.snowbirdtech.com.
About FLEETWERX
FLEETWERX is a Partnership Intermediary Agreement (PIA) that connects the Naval Postgraduate School with industry, academia and government to bring new solutions into real-world military settings. By working directly with end users, FLEETWERX helps test, refine and move ideas into use faster.
About NPS CAMRE
The Consortium for Advanced Manufacturing Research and Education (CAMRE) at the Naval Postgraduate School focuses on how manufacturing can support military operations, improving how parts are made, repaired and delivered in the field.
Contact
Caroline Samsel
***@snowbirdtech.com
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