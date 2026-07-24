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Snowbird Technologies Successfully Manufactures Stainless Steel Parts On USS Essex During RIMPAC
As part of the Naval Postgraduate School's Consortium for Advanced Manufacturing Research and Education (CAMRE) distributed manufacturing experiment, Snowbird's SAMM Tech (Snowbird Additive Mobile Manufacturing Technology) system was deployed aboard USS Essex while underway from San Diego to Hawaii in support of RIMPAC 2026. During transit, the system successfully additively manufactured components from 316L stainless steel using laser-wire Directed Energy Deposition (DED) technology with nitrogen shielding gas before completing precision machining operations to achieve final part geometry and surface finish requirements.
The demonstration highlights SAMM Tech's ability to execute the complete manufacturing workflow at the point of need—additive manufacturing, machining, and finishing—within a single ruggedized, containerized platform.
"SAMM Tech was designed to bring advanced manufacturing capabilities directly to the warfighter, wherever the mission requires," said Karl Wojtkun, Vice President of Business Development at Snowbird Technologies. "Successfully producing and machining stainless steel components aboard USS Essex demonstrates the potential of expeditionary manufacturing to reduce logistics burdens, improve readiness, and deliver critical parts closer to the point of need."
SAMM Tech is a patented, modular manufacturing platform that integrates metal additive manufacturing, plastic additive manufacturing, CNC machining, and digital engineering tools into a compact, deployable system. The platform is designed to support maintenance, repair, and sustainment operations in remote, contested, and resource-constrained environments.
At the core of SAMM Tech's metal additive manufacturing capability is the Meltio Engine Blue, an advanced laser-wire Directed Energy Deposition (DED) system integrated directly into the platform. By utilizing commercially available wire feedstock rather than metal powders, the system enables safe, efficient production of near-net-shape metal components in operational environments. Following additive manufacturing, SAMM Tech's integrated CNC machining capability allows parts to be finished to required tolerances without leaving the platform.
The successful production of the 316L stainless steel components marks the first phase of Snowbird Technologies' participation in RIMPAC 2026. Following transit aboard USS Essex, SAMM Tech will be offloaded at Pearl Harbor and relocated to Schofield Barracks, where it will remain operational through the end of July in support of distributed manufacturing activities across the exercise. There, the system will continue supporting CAMRE's advanced manufacturing network by producing components and evaluating expeditionary manufacturing concepts in a joint and multinational operational environment.
This achievement builds upon Snowbird Technologies' participation in previous RIMPAC exercises, including successful at-sea manufacturing demonstrations during Naval Postgraduate School CAMRE's RIMPAC 2024. The 2026 effort expands the operational evaluation of advanced manufacturing technologies by showcasing both shipboard and land-based manufacturing operations in support of military readiness and sustainment objectives.
"NPS CAMRE's RIMPAC experiment provides a unique opportunity to evaluate advanced manufacturing technologies in realistic operational conditions,"
Hosted by the Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet and led by the Commander of the U.S. 3rd Fleet, RIMPAC 2026 brings together forces from 31 nations, approximately 40 surface ships, five submarines, more than 140 aircraft, and over 25,000 personnel. The exercise remains the world's largest international maritime exercise and serves as a premier venue for testing innovative technologies and strengthening multinational partnerships.
About Snowbird Technologies
Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Snowbird Technologies provides advanced manufacturing, environmental control, and atmospheric water generation solutions to defense, government, and commercial customers worldwide. The company specializes in ruggedized systems engineered to operate in extreme and austere environments, enabling mission success wherever it is required. Learn more at https://www.snowbirdtech.com.
About FLEETWERX
FLEETWERX is a Partnership Intermediary Agreement (PIA) that connects the Naval Postgraduate School with industry, academia and government to bring new solutions into real-world military settings. By working directly with end users, FLEETWERX helps test, refine and move ideas into use faster.
About NPS CAMRE
The Consortium for Advanced Manufacturing Research and Education at the Naval Postgraduate School focuses on how manufacturing can support military operations, improving how parts are made, repaired and delivered in the field.
Contact
Caroline Samsel
***@snowbirdtech.com
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