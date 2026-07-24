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Recovery, Renewed: New Addiction Treatment Center Opens in Toms River
By: Renew360°
The new center features 50 beds and expand access to care in Ocean County, offering structured programming grounded in nationally recognized best practices.
"Today marks an exciting milestone, not only for our organization but also for the Toms River community and the many individuals and families affected by substance use disorders throughout New Jersey," said Jeremy Grunin, President of Renew360°. "Our mission extends beyond opening the doors to a treatment facility. We are committed to becoming a trusted community partner in expanding access to treatment, reducing the stigma associated with substance use disorders, and helping individuals and families find hope for a healthier future."
Renew360° offers strategies and services to identify, manage and treat addiction based on effective treatment principles from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), with a primary focus on strength, healing and the unification of the mind, body and spirit. Their team of licensed clinicians, medical staff and therapeutic professionals work collaboratively to create a supportive environment where every individual receives personalized, evidence-based care designed to promote lasting recovery and reduce the impact of addiction on families and communities.
Renew360° offers two programs following the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) standards of care while recognizing that each individual's path to recovery is unique. ASAM Level 3.5 Residential Services provide structured, clinically managed treatment with round-the-clock staffing for individuals who need intensive therapeutic support. ASAM Level 3.7 Detoxification Services offer medically monitored withdrawal management with continuous clinical oversight and medication-assisted treatment.
"Our clinical vision is grounded in evidence-based practice, compassion and trauma-informed care," said Alexandra Lopez, Vice President of Clinical Design and Experience. "Drawing on years of experience in substance use disorder treatment, leadership and clinical research, we have designed a holistic program that integrates proven therapeutic approaches with individualized, person-centered care. By recognizing each person's unique history, we are committed to providing services that extend beyond clinical theory and symptom management, addressing the whole person, mind, body and spirit, and helping individuals build healthier, more purposeful lives."
Renew360° is now accepting admissions, providing individuals with access to clinically managed residential treatment and medically monitored detoxification services.
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, admissions are now open. Call Renew360° at 732-234-0058 or email info@renew360.org to make an appointment.
About Renew360°
Renew360° is a substance use disorder treatment facility in Toms River, NJ. Their mission lies in their commitment to the provision of evidenced, holistic and transformative care with sustainable outcomes. Renew360° is dedicated to meeting clients in their quest for optimal health: Mind, Body and Spirit. To learn more, visit Renew360.org.
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