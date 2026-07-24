Veterans for America First (VFAF) Announces Nick Tran as Texas State Chapter President

Combat Veteran, Harvard Business School Alumnus, Business Executive, and Former Congressional Candidate Nick Tran to Lead Veterans for America First Texas

By: Veterans for America First

Nick Tran Veterans for America First

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Jared Craig Esq.

***@vfaf.us Jared Craig Esq.

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-- By VFAF:Nick Tran is a combat veteran, business executive, Harvard Business School alumnus, and President of Veterans for America First (VFAF) Texas.Born in South Vietnam, Nick was five years old when Saigon fell in 1975. He and his father escaped on a leaking boat with nothing but the clothes on their backs before being rescued at sea by the United States Navy. Having experienced firsthand the devastating consequences of communism and the loss of freedom, Nick has dedicated his life to serving the nation that gave his family a second chance.For more than thirteen years, Nick served in the United States Army on Active Duty and in the National Guard, deploying in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Iraqi Freedom. A combat veteran and former combat medic, he learned that true leadership is built on sacrifice, accountability, and putting others before oneself.Following his military service, Nick used the GI Bill to earn a Bachelor of Science from Trident University International, graduating. He later completed the Program for Leadership Development (PLDA) at Harvard Business School and is a Harvard Business School alumnus.Nick spent the next twelve years in the energy industry with Schlumberger and Cameron, where he held leadership positions in operations, human resources, talent management, and organizational development. He created and led veteran recruiting initiatives that helped connect thousands of veterans with meaningful careers while helping build one of America's premier military-friendly employment programs. His passion has always been helping veterans find purpose after service through employment, mentorship, entrepreneurship, and community.In 2026, Nick ran for the United States Congress in Texas' 8th Congressional District. As a political outsider, he built a grassroots campaign centered on constitutional principles, secure borders, American energy independence, fiscal responsibility, and putting America First. His campaign raised more than $232,000 from over 9,200 donors and earned endorsements from General Michael Flynn, Lieutenant Colonel Allen West, Veterans for America First, True Texas Project, and numerous conservative organizations across Texas.Today, as President of Veterans for America First Texas, Nick leads efforts to advocate for veterans, defend constitutional liberties, promote civic engagement, and strengthen the America First movement throughout Texas. A frequent speaker on leadership, service, patriotism, and the American Dream, he continues to inspire audiences with a story that spans refugee to soldier, business leader, and public servant.Nick believes freedom is never free, leadership is earned through service, and America's greatest strength lies in the character of her people. His life's mission is simple: to repay the nation that once rescued a refugee family with nowhere else to turn.