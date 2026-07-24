Independent Audio Producers Bring Bram Stoker's Dracula to Life With Full-Cast and Original Score

Immersive, unabridged production pairs a ten-member ensemble with an original score by Mauricio Mirapalheta

By: Vellichor & Vein Press

Media Contact

Briar Somerset

briar@vellichorandveinpress.com

+19494147359 Briar Somerset+19494147359

End

-- Independent producers Elysian Nightfall Studios and Vellichor & Vein Press have joined forces to bring Bram Stoker's Dracula to life in an unabridged, full-cast audiobook arriving September 29, 2026. Created outside traditional publishing, the production pairs performances from voiceover professionals across theatre, audiobooks, and gaming with an original score composed by Mauricio Mirapalheta and an intricately designed soundscape, offering listeners a new way to experience the 1897 Gothic classic.Featured in this audiobook are the voice talents of Christopher Tester as Jonathan Harker, Jason Lasky as Dracula, and Pagan McGrath as Mina Murray, Aure Nash as Lucy Westenra, Peter Wicks as R.M. Renfield, Lucas Webley as Dr. Seward, Curtis Michael Holland as Abraham Van Helsing, Kristian Eros as Arthur Holmwood and Quincey Morris, Krys Janae as Vampire Brides One and Two, and Andrea Emmes as Sister Agatha and Vampire Bride Three."I was overwhelmed by the talent that flooded in. Everyone brings something different to the table. Different cadences, accents, tones, pitch and style, and that made it tough," said Krys Janae, Casting Director and Production Manager."DRACULA has always been one of my favorite classics and it is a dream come true to be able to bring it to life with our vision—from our dream cast to music, while staying true to the history of the characters. And the best part has been seeing in every step of the way how much our cast is equally passionate about the characters and their story," said Daniele Lanzarotta, founder of Elysian Nightfall Studios and Executive Producer of"My hope is to bring fresh and experienced talent to the audiences who've long loved this classic tale, imbuing it in cinematic sound that transports listeners to the Carpathian Mountains and Victorian London," said Briar Somerset, Co-publisher and Sound Effects Director with Vellichor & Vein Press.First published in 1897,follows solicitor Jonathan Harker's fateful journey to Transylvania and the ensuing struggle against Count Dracula, as an interconnected group of friends and authorities in medicine and the occult attempt to survive the ancient, bloodthirsty force that has infiltrated their lives. Told through personal accounts, letters, and newspaper clippings assembled by its characters, the epistolary novel explores psychological horror and the distinctly Victorian anxieties surrounding illness, desire, religion, and modernity, remaining an enduring work of Gothic literature.is produced by Daniele Lanzarotta of Elysian Nightfall Studios, with project coordination and casting by Krys Janae, and marketing and sound effect direction by its co-publisher, Briar Somerset of Vellichor & Vein Press.Christopher Tester is an award-winning London-based actor and voice artist who trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. A 30-time award nominee and winner of Best Male Voiceover Performance at the 2024 VOX Awards, Tester's credits include, B7 Media's BAFTA-nominated audio drama, and multiple productions for GraphicAudio and Podium Audio.Jason Lasky is a stage and screen actor, director, audiobook narrator, and Head of Audio at Honey to Your Ears. Trained at the Actors Studio Drama School, he has narrated and produced dozens of audiobooks including titles for Podium Audio and Simon & Schuster, appeared in award-winning audio dramas, and narrated Bloomsbury Academic's MARVEL title,Pagan McGrath is an Irish–South African actor and audiobook narrator based in Ireland, with more than a decade of experience across voiceover, theatre, and screen. Her audiobook credits include, and Simon & Schuster Audio'sAure Nash is an audiobook narrator and voice actor with eight years of industry experience and more than 100 titles recorded across multiple platforms and pseudonyms. Her credits include Elise Bryant'sand, Kristina Forest's, and Clémence Michallon's national-bestselling psychological thrillerPeter Wicks is a two-time SOVAS Voice Arts Award-winning actor and voice artist with nearly two decades of experience across stage, screen, audiobooks, and video games, including, andLucas Webley is a British voice artist and audiobook narrator with more than a decade of industry experience. His audiobook credits include Tate James'sandseries, while his video game work includes, andCurtis Michael Holland is an AudioFile Earphones Award-winning international audiobook narrator based in Hong Kong, with more than 200 titles across horror, romance, LitRPG, fantasy, and paranormal fiction. His credits include Tommy Orange's, Ania Ahlborn's, Sidney Karger's, and Nikki St. Crowe'sKristian Eros is a voice actor and improviser whose credits span anime, video games, live-action dubbing, audiobooks, commercials, and e-learning. His work includes projects for Crunchyroll, Blizzard Entertainment, Gearbox Software, CyberConnect2, Disney+, and Iyuno. He also performs live improv throughout the Southwestern United States.Krys Janae is a Filipino-American audiobook narrator, voice actor, musician, and author with more than three decades of performance experience and over 150 audiobook titles. Her ensemble work in Cameo Renae'sreceived a 2023 SOVAS Voice Arts Award nomination, while Richard Powers'was nominated for Audiobook of the Year at the 2025 Audie Awards. Her video game credits include, and. Janae also serves as Production Manager and Casting Director on Bram Stoker'smulticast audiobook.Andrea Emmes is an award-winning audiobook narrator, voice actor, author, and producer with more than 400 audiobook titles. An Audie Award nominee and recipient of multiple SOVAS Voice Arts Awards and AudioFile Earphones Awards, Emmes was also named Best Female Narrator at the 2019 Independent Audiobook Awards. Her credits include producing the award-winning animated short filmand co-authoring the paranormal thrillerElysian Nightfall Studios is a production studio specializing in audiobook post-production and brand development. Founded by multi-genre author and audio producer Daniele Lanzarotta, Elysian Nightfall Studio studios is known for its award-winning professional audio production, engineering, and sound design.Vellichor & Vein Press is an independent, audio-forward press specializing in Gothic, romantic, and speculative titles in print and audio. Gothic romance author and audio drama enthusiast Briar Somerset serves as publisher, sound effects director, and a collaborative marketing partner for select literary projects, championing beautifully strange stories through an immersive approach to sound.briar@vellichorandveinpress.com.