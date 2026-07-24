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Independent Audio Producers Bring Bram Stoker's Dracula to Life With Full-Cast and Original Score
Immersive, unabridged production pairs a ten-member ensemble with an original score by Mauricio Mirapalheta
By: Vellichor & Vein Press
Featured in this audiobook are the voice talents of Christopher Tester as Jonathan Harker, Jason Lasky as Dracula, and Pagan McGrath as Mina Murray, Aure Nash as Lucy Westenra, Peter Wicks as R.M. Renfield, Lucas Webley as Dr. Seward, Curtis Michael Holland as Abraham Van Helsing, Kristian Eros as Arthur Holmwood and Quincey Morris, Krys Janae as Vampire Brides One and Two, and Andrea Emmes as Sister Agatha and Vampire Bride Three.
"I was overwhelmed by the talent that flooded in. Everyone brings something different to the table. Different cadences, accents, tones, pitch and style, and that made it tough," said Krys Janae, Casting Director and Production Manager.
"DRACULA has always been one of my favorite classics and it is a dream come true to be able to bring it to life with our vision—from our dream cast to music, while staying true to the history of the characters. And the best part has been seeing in every step of the way how much our cast is equally passionate about the characters and their story," said Daniele Lanzarotta, founder of Elysian Nightfall Studios and Executive Producer of Dracula.
"My hope is to bring fresh and experienced talent to the audiences who've long loved this classic tale, imbuing it in cinematic sound that transports listeners to the Carpathian Mountains and Victorian London," said Briar Somerset, Co-publisher and Sound Effects Director with Vellichor & Vein Press.
First published in 1897, Dracula follows solicitor Jonathan Harker's fateful journey to Transylvania and the ensuing struggle against Count Dracula, as an interconnected group of friends and authorities in medicine and the occult attempt to survive the ancient, bloodthirsty force that has infiltrated their lives. Told through personal accounts, letters, and newspaper clippings assembled by its characters, the epistolary novel explores psychological horror and the distinctly Victorian anxieties surrounding illness, desire, religion, and modernity, remaining an enduring work of Gothic literature.
Listeners will be able to sink their fangs into Dracula September 29, 2026 where audiobooks are sold.
Dracula is produced by Daniele Lanzarotta of Elysian Nightfall Studios, with project coordination and casting by Krys Janae, and marketing and sound effect direction by its co-publisher, Briar Somerset of Vellichor & Vein Press.
Meet the Cast
Christopher Tester as Jonathan Harker
Christopher Tester is an award-winning London-based actor and voice artist who trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. A 30-time award nominee and winner of Best Male Voiceover Performance at the 2024 VOX Awards, Tester's credits include Warhammer 40,000, Fallout: London, B7 Media's BAFTA-nominated audio drama Unsinkable, and multiple productions for GraphicAudio and Podium Audio.
Jason Lasky as Count Dracula
Jason Lasky is a stage and screen actor, director, audiobook narrator, and Head of Audio at Honey to Your Ears. Trained at the Actors Studio Drama School, he has narrated and produced dozens of audiobooks including titles for Podium Audio and Simon & Schuster, appeared in award-winning audio dramas, and narrated Bloomsbury Academic's MARVEL title, Doctor Strange: A Decade of Dark Magic.
Pagan McGrath as Mina Murray
Pagan McGrath is an Irish–South African actor and audiobook narrator based in Ireland, with more than a decade of experience across voiceover, theatre, and screen. Her audiobook credits include The Exorcism of Faeries, Aurora's Amulet, The Arrow and the Alder, and Simon & Schuster Audio's Henry & Kate.
Aure Nash as Lucy Westenra
Aure Nash is an audiobook narrator and voice actor with eight years of industry experience and more than 100 titles recorded across multiple platforms and pseudonyms. Her credits include Elise Bryant's It's Elementary and The Game Is Afoot, Kristina Forest's The Partner Plot, and Clémence Michallon's national-bestselling psychological thriller The Quiet Tenant.
Peter Wicks as R.M. Renfield
Peter Wicks is a two-time SOVAS Voice Arts Award-winning actor and voice artist with nearly two decades of experience across stage, screen, audiobooks, and video games, including Sid Meier's Civilization VII, Path of Exile II, and Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.
Lucas Webley as Dr. John Seward
Lucas Webley is a British voice artist and audiobook narrator with more than a decade of industry experience. His audiobook credits include Tate James's Madison Kate and Hades series, while his video game work includes Ready or Not, Sim Settlements 2, and Shadowverse.
Curtis Michael Holland as Professor Abraham Van Helsing
Curtis Michael Holland is an AudioFile Earphones Award-winning international audiobook narrator based in Hong Kong, with more than 200 titles across horror, romance, LitRPG, fantasy, and paranormal fiction. His credits include Tommy Orange's Wandering Stars, Ania Ahlborn's The Unseen, Sidney Karger's Best Men, and Nikki St. Crowe's The Never King.
Kristian Eros as Arthur Holmwood and Quincey Morris
Kristian Eros is a voice actor and improviser whose credits span anime, video games, live-action dubbing, audiobooks, commercials, and e-learning. His work includes projects for Crunchyroll, Blizzard Entertainment, Gearbox Software, CyberConnect2, Disney+, and Iyuno. He also performs live improv throughout the Southwestern United States.
Krys Janae as Vampire Brides One and Two
Krys Janae is a Filipino-American audiobook narrator, voice actor, musician, and author with more than three decades of performance experience and over 150 audiobook titles. Her ensemble work in Cameo Renae's Misteria received a 2023 SOVAS Voice Arts Award nomination, while Richard Powers' Playground was nominated for Audiobook of the Year at the 2025 Audie Awards. Her video game credits include HeistGeist, King Arthur: Knight's Tale, and Sacred Fire. Janae also serves as Production Manager and Casting Director on Bram Stoker's Dracula multicast audiobook.
Andrea Emmes as Sister Agatha and Vampire Bride Three
Andrea Emmes is an award-winning audiobook narrator, voice actor, author, and producer with more than 400 audiobook titles. An Audie Award nominee and recipient of multiple SOVAS Voice Arts Awards and AudioFile Earphones Awards, Emmes was also named Best Female Narrator at the 2019 Independent Audiobook Awards. Her credits include producing the award-winning animated short film Mila and co-authoring the paranormal thriller Eternal Beauty.
About Elysian Nightfall Studios (https://www.elysiannightfallstudios.com/
Elysian Nightfall Studios is a production studio specializing in audiobook post-production and brand development. Founded by multi-genre author and audio producer Daniele Lanzarotta, Elysian Nightfall Studio studios is known for its award-winning professional audio production, engineering, and sound design.
About Vellichor & Vein Press (https://www.briarsomerset.com/
Vellichor & Vein Press is an independent, audio-forward press specializing in Gothic, romantic, and speculative titles in print and audio. Gothic romance author and audio drama enthusiast Briar Somerset serves as publisher, sound effects director, and a collaborative marketing partner for select literary projects, championing beautifully strange stories through an immersive approach to sound.
For release updates, review requests, and additional information, please email:
briar@vellichorandveinpress.com.
Media Contact
Briar Somerset
briar@vellichorandveinpress.com
+19494147359
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