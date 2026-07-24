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From Setback to Strength: Joel Rodriguez-Tirado Reveals the Grit Formula for Unshakable Focus & Exp
In this book he showcases his journey from reader to contributor and host of Make it Happen, Rodriguez-Tirado delivers a transformative roadmap that proves grit isn't about being loud—it's about being relentlessly intentional.
By: MIH
Author and speaker Joel Rodriguez-Tirado announces the release of his transformative new book, The Power of Grit: Train Your Mind, Strengthen Your Heart, Transform Your Life—a deeply personal guide born from his own journey of determination, resilience, and relentless growth.
NEW YORK, NY – In a world that constantly tests our resolve, one question defines the difference between those who settle and those who soar: What drives you to keep going when giving up feels easier? For Joel Rodriguez-Tirado, the answer lies in a lifetime of showing up, leaning into discomfort, and choosing resilience every single day.
Today, Rodriguez-Tirado shares that answer with the world through The Power of Grit: Train Your Mind, Strengthen Your Heart, Transform Your Life—a book that is far more than a motivational read. It is a movement, a call to rise, to lead, and to live boldly.
The Man Who Makes It Happen
Rodriguez-Tirado's story is one of quiet power and intentional action. Described as a "true visionary" who started as a reader and quickly became a contributor, his journey is a testament to what determination, leadership, and purpose can achieve. He reminds us that influence comes from action, not just attention.
In the premiere episode of his podcast Make it Happen, Rodriguez-Tirado broke down what it really takes to level up in life and business—from showing up with discipline to protecting what matters most. Now, he distills those hard-won lessons into a practical blueprint for anyone determined to grow.
Why Grit? Why Now?
The Power of Grit was born from a simple but powerful conviction: in a world that constantly tests our resolve, perseverance is the secret behind every breakthrough. Drawing from powerful stories, psychological insight, and real-life experience, Rodriguez-Tirado challenges readers to rise in the face of fear, failure, and doubt.
Inside the book, readers will discover:
A Blueprint for Growth and Transformation
Through practical tools, reflective prompts, and chapters that feel like personal mentorship, The Power of Grit meets readers wherever they are—and equips them to go further. Whether rebuilding after a setback, chasing a dream, or simply trying to become a better version of yourself, this book will push you to keep going when giving up feels easier.
Rodriguez-Tirado's message is clear: grit is not about being the loudest—it's about being the most intentional. It's the unwavering commitment to long-term goals, characterized by resilience and determination. It's maintaining focus and working diligently toward success, regardless of setbacks or obstacles encountered along the way. Get it now at https://a.co/
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