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July 2026
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MAYDAY Launches All-Natural Pest Control Spray, Expanding Product Line into Household Pest Defense

Non-toxic, scientifically proven formula independently tested to repel up to 80% of spiders and up to 93% of ants brings MAYDAY's trusted standards to a new category
By:
 
NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. - July 28, 2026 - PRLog -- MAYDAY, the fast-growing pesticide-free lice prevention and treatment brand, today announced the launch of its Pest Control Spray, the latest addition to the brand's expanding home defense line. The launch marks MAYDAY's entry into the broader household pest control category and represents a direct response to consumer demand for effective pest protection that does not require filling a home with harsh chemicals, synthetic pesticides, or unpleasant odors.

The MAYDAY Pest Control Spray is a non-toxic, all-natural formula independently tested and scientifically proven to repel up to 80% of spiders and up to 93% of ants. The formula was developed to bring the same standards that have made MAYDAY a trusted name in lice prevention and treatment into a new category. It is all-natural, pleasant smelling, and proven to work, three qualities that are rarely found together in conventional pest control products.

Testing was conducted by an independent third-party laboratory, confirming the formula's efficacy against both spiders and ants at the rates cited above. The all-natural ingredient profile means the spray is safe to use throughout the home, including in kitchens, bedrooms, and children's spaces, without the concerns associated with conventional pest control chemicals.

"Every parent who has trusted MAYDAY in their child's hair has already made the decision that toxic chemicals are not acceptable in their home," said Jimmy Placa, Founder of MAYDAY. "The Pest Control Spray is a natural extension of that belief. Families should not have to choose between an effective pest deterrent and a safe home environment. We built a product that delivers both, and we have the independent testing to back it up."

The Pest Control Spray joins MAYDAY's Furniture & Bedding Spray as the second product in the brand's growing home defense line, which was launched alongside the brand's expansion into lice treatment. Together, the two home defense products give families a comprehensive approach to protecting their home environment from a range of unwanted pests using non-toxic, scientifically tested formulas that meet the standards MAYDAY customers have come to expect.

The MAYDAY Pest Control Spray is available now on Amazon, TikTok Shop and our website, http://www.trymayday.com.

About MAYDAY

MAYDAY is a pesticide-free lice prevention and treatment brand founded by Bill Glaab and Jimmy Placa. The brand was built on the belief that families deserve solutions that are safe, scientifically proven, and actually effective. MAYDAY's full product line covers lice prevention, lice treatment, and whole-home defense, offering parents a complete system from the first sign of lice through ongoing daily protection and home pest control. MAYDAY products are available on Amazon, TikTok Shop and our website (http://www.trymayday.com), with national retail expansion underway for 2027.

Media Contact
Zofia Wolicki
zofia@omniche.co
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Tags:Pest Control
Industry:Consumer
Location:North Brunswick - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Products
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