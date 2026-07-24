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MAYDAY Celebrates One Year of Its Daily Lice Prevention Shampoo and Conditioner, Ranked #2 on Amazon
First-of-its-kind daily lice prevention system independently tested and scientifically proven against DNA-verified super lice strains, now selling thousands of units every month
By: MAYDAY
The Daily Lice Prevention Shampoo and Conditioner are designed to be used together as a complete daily wash routine that protects against lice before an infestation ever begins. The shampoo has been independently tested and scientifically proven to kill 99% of lice and super lice. The conditioner has been independently tested and scientifically proven to stun and repel 95% of lice and super lice. Together, they give families the first scientifically validated daily routine for lice prevention that is pesticide-free, non-toxic, and safe for everyday use on children and adults.
Both products were independently tested by Katie Shepherd, Founder and CEO of LSRN, with DNA verification of super lice strains conducted by Ju Hyeon Kim, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at Seoul National University College of Medicine, confirming that the lice strains used in efficacy testing were verified super lice. Super lice are the genetically mutated head lice that have developed resistance to permethrin and pyrethrin, the active ingredients in nearly every conventional lice treatment on the market today. MAYDAY's products are proven effective against these resistant strains, making them uniquely positioned in a category where most competing products have not been tested against confirmed super lice at all.
"I founded MAYDAY because I lived this problem firsthand. When my daughters got lice, I put the products on the shelf on their heads. They were toxic, ineffective, and frankly terrifying to use on your kids. I couldn't believe that this was still the best option available to parents. There was no daily prevention routine that was natural, proven, and safe. So we built one. The response from parents has been extraordinary and the numbers on Amazon speak for themselves,"
"With nearly 20 years in manufacturing, I have worked with thousands of formulas across nearly every consumer category. When we set out to build MAYDAY, I was skeptical that a natural formula could outperform a chemical one in a category as demanding as lice treatment. Our independent testing changed my perspective entirely. For the first time in my career, the natural option was not just comparable to the chemical alternative. It was more effective," said Jimmy Placa, Co-Founder of MAYDAY.
The Daily Lice Prevention Shampoo and Conditioner are available as a bundle on Amazon, where the products have reached #2 in their category in under one year, fueled by strong consumer demand, exceptional product reviews, and a rapidly growing base of loyal customers who have experienced the results firsthand. The bundle is MAYDAY's original and longest-running product offering and remains the foundation of the brand's growing prevention line.
The launch of the shampoo and conditioner has since been followed by the introduction of the Daily Lice Prevention Detangler Spray, the Lice Treatment Hair Solution, the Lice Fighting Comb, the Furniture and Bedding Spray, the Pest Control Spray, and a full line of treatment and prevention kits, all built on the same standards of all-natural ingredients, scientific proof, and efficacy against confirmed super lice strains.
About MAYDAY
MAYDAY is a pesticide-free lice prevention and treatment brand founded by Bill Glaab and Jimmy Placa. The brand was built on the belief that families deserve lice solutions that are safe, scientifically proven, and actually effective against the super lice strains that have rendered most conventional treatments obsolete. MAYDAY's full product line covers prevention, treatment, and home defense, offering parents a complete system from the first sign of lice through ongoing daily protection. MAYDAY products are available on Amazon, TikTok Shop and our website (http://www.trymayday.com), with national retail expansion underway for 2027.
Media Contact
Zofia Wolicki
zofia@omniche.co
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