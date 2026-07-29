New World Health Organization Guidance Tells Hospitals to Prepare for Chemical Attack Patients

New WHO guidance shows decontamination happens first at the incident scene — meaning first responders, not hospitals, are exposed to chemical agents first

Contact

Rob Wickens, CTO

***@hazmatresource.com Rob Wickens, CTO

End

-- In April 2026, the World Health Organization published new interim guidance on the initial clinical management of patients exposed to weaponized chemicals. It is written for hospitals. One line in it belongs to the fire service.Decontamination, WHO notes, is usually first carried out in the vicinity of the incident scene by emergency services and first responders — and only later at the health care facility. WHO also notes that health care workers are mainly exposed to toxic chemicals through direct contact with the agent on a patient's skin and clothing.Read those two together and the conclusion is unavoidable. If a contaminated patient can endanger hospital staff on arrival, the responders who reached that patient first were exposed first — with less warning, and no controlled environment.Chemical agent calls are rare. That rarity is the point: they are the low-probability, high-consequence scenario no agency can afford to be unprepared for.Nerve agents are the most toxic of the known chemical warfare agents. Inhaled, they can cause loss of consciousness and convulsions within seconds, and death from respiratory failure within minutes. On skin, the picture is different — liquid nerve agent is readily absorbed, but effects can be delayed from several minutes to as long as 18 hours. Blister agents like sulfur mustard follow the same pattern: cellular changes begin within minutes of contact, while pain and visible injury are typically delayed one to 24 hours.In both cases the agent is already working before a responder has any reason to know they were exposed. That delay is the decontamination window.For many hazmat teams, fire units, and law enforcement agencies, the tool built for that window is not on the rig. It exists. The U.S. Army has carried it for over two decades. It works without water, in a single application. It's called RSDL — Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion — and the gap between military readiness and civilian access to it is what Hazmat Resource, Inc. has worked to close."The agencies most likely to arrive first at a chemical incident are local — fire, hazmat, EMS, law enforcement,"said Jack Hansen, CEO of Hazmat Resource, a California-based Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. "They train for it. They respond to it. Most of them don't have RSDL on the apparatus for two reasons: it's been hard to source, and the difference between the active product, the training lotion, and the equipment-decon bottle has never been made clear. We're fixing both."Hazmat Resource today announced streamlined direct access to the full RSDL product line for qualifying U.S. government, military, and first-responder agencies — including individual-unit ordering with no full-case minimums, a barrier that has historically prevented smaller agencies from stocking the product.The medical evidence is unambiguous. According to the National Institutes of Health, immediate decontamination improves the chances of survival as soon as nerve agent poisoning is suspected. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Chemical Hazards Emergency Medical Management (CHEMM) database, RSDL achieves a more rapid and effective decontamination than soap-and-water or dilute chlorine bleach — the expedient alternatives most agencies rely on when RSDL is unavailable. CHEMM specifically recommends RSDL be considered as protection for front-line police, noting that cost has historically been the primary barrier to routine issuance — not efficacy."Low probability does not mean low consequence,"said Hansen. "A nerve agent call may happen once in a career. But it happens. The agencies that have RSDL on the rig when it does are the ones that save lives."Full product information and ordering for qualifying agencies at RSDL products from SERB Pharmaceuticals, hazmatresource.com.Hazmat Resource, Inc. is an SBA VetCert-certified SDVOSB headquartered in Oxnard, California, specializing in hazardous materials and CBRNE equipment distribution and training. SAM UEI: MTV7NA68ZA11 | CAGE: 8DZY9Jack Hansen, CEO — Hazmat Resource, Inc.info@hazmatresource.com | +1 805-617-0987 x1