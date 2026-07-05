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L-Tron to attend the 2026 National District Attorneys Association Annual Conference
L-Tron will attend the upcoming National District Attorneys Association Annual Conference at the Hyatt Regency Boston from July 13 -14, 2026.
By: L-Tron
The conference will include numerous educational sessions on trending topics in today's courtrooms, including AI in prosecution, acoustic gunshot detection, digital evidence, cybercrimes, and car crashes involving an advanced driver assistance system. An award luncheon and an evening networking reception are also scheduled.
Discover more about OSCR360
The L-Tron will be available at table 29 to share OSCR360 with attendees. OSCR360's Courtroom Presentation Software assists prosecutors in presenting their cases and digital evidence. Admissible in the courtroom, OSCR360 incorporates digital evidence, spherical imagery, and mapping to create a powerful virtual walkthrough of the crime scene. OSCR360 presentations provide environmental context for jurors during opening and closing arguments (https://www.l-
About L-Tron
L-Tron is proud to partner with government and public safety agencies. We are honored to play a role in the criminal justice system as we work together to keep our communities safe. Our public safety technology has been developed and improved with feedback from our clients. OSCR360, a multipurpose system, has been adopted nationwide crime scene investigation, search warrant documentation, school safety planning and training and more.
"Your Success is our Purpose."
For additional information about NDAA, including upcoming events, visit https://ndaa.org
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