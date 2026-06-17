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L-Tron to Attend AAMVA Mobile Driver's License Relying Parties Showcase in Virginia
By: L-Tron
A one-day event scheduled to take place from 8:15 AM to 6:00 PM, the showcase will include educational sessions about mobile driver's licenses (mDLs), interoperability demonstrations, mDL implementation success stories and opportunities for discussion with issuing authorities. L-Tron CEO Trevor DiMarco will be present to share the new L-Tron Mobile Driver's License Reader (mDLR-1) with attendees. He will address mDL workflow questions, discuss operational procedures, and demonstrate how to read both mobile and physical IDs with the L-Tron mDLR-1.
About the L-Tron Mobile Driver's License Reader (mDLR-1)
The L-Tron mDLR-1 was purpose-built for law enforcement to accept and process mobile IDs at traffic stops. Prioritizing officer safety, the device is easy to operate and allows officers to maintain their situational awareness. The mDLR-1 is designed to read both mobile and physical driver's licenses, verifying via NFC, QR Code, or PDF-417 barcode technology. The mDLR-1 is durable, secure, and can be operated while an officer is wearing gloves. Just like the 4910LR, the L-Tron mDL reader will work with a department's existing RMS/ecitation software. The device meets current ISO/IEC 18013-5 and 18013-7 standards.
Supporting Law Enforcement for over 25 years
L-Tron has been in business for five decades, proudly serving the law enforcement, government, manufacturing, warehousing, and healthcare industries. We have developed several traffic safety tools that thousands of agencies rely on nationwide, including the 4910LR (https://www.l-
Fore more information on the L-Tron mobile driver's license reader, visit: https://www.L-
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