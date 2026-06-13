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June 2026
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L-Tron to attend 2026 National Association for School Resource Officers (NASRO) Conference

By: L-Tron
 
RENO, Nev. - June 16, 2026 - PRLog -- L-Tron is pleased to announce its upcoming presence at the 36th Annual National Association for School Resource Officers (NASRO) Conference. The conference will be held at the Peppermill Reno Resort from June 28 – July 1. L-Tron's Andrew McNeill will be on-hand at booth #520 to demo the OSCR360 System.

The conference will offer dozens of breakout training sessions, NASRO certification courses, an exhibit hall, networking opportunities, and a variety of keynote presentations. Some presentation highlights include:
  • There is No Future in Giving Up – Amberley Snyder, Barrel Racer and Motivational Speaker
  • A Hero's Daughter: A Survivor's Journey – Madalena DeAndrea, Active Shooting Survivor and Resiliency Advocate
  • School Liability 2026: The Changing of the Guard and Failure to Train Liability

About OSCR360

OSCR360 is a training, planning and preparation tool designed to give faculty and staff a real chance at being prepared for any emergency. Easily train on, share and visualize emergency plans—like reunification and evacuation plans. Integrate OSCR360 imagery, mapping and your safety documentation into one powerful tool.

OSCR360 is used by school resource officers, school staff, safety teams and local first responders to create virtual walkthroughs of school campuses, athletic facilities, and reunification sites. With the OSCR360 Software, users can identify key locations and campus details, including entryways, exits, security features, and medical equipment.

Users can also:
  • map out evacuation routes;
  • develop safety plans for after-school events (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pJ7HIeVMME) and activities;
  • virtually tour reunification sites;
  • conduct tabletop planning sessions with virtual access to campus-wide locations;
  • share OSCR360 plans with local first responders for virtual training opportunities without interruption to the school day.



About L-Tron

L-Tron has partnered with public safety and government organizations for over twenty-five years, providing purpose-built technology solutions. We are honored to support and work alongside school districts and law enforcement agencies across all 50 states, keeping our school communities safe.

For more information on OSCR360 for schools, visit: https://www.L-Tron.com/schools

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L-Tron
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Source:L-Tron
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Tags:School Safety
Industry:Technology
Location:Reno - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
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