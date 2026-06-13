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L-Tron to attend 2026 National Association for School Resource Officers (NASRO) Conference
By: L-Tron
The conference will offer dozens of breakout training sessions, NASRO certification courses, an exhibit hall, networking opportunities, and a variety of keynote presentations. Some presentation highlights include:
About OSCR360
OSCR360 is a training, planning and preparation tool designed to give faculty and staff a real chance at being prepared for any emergency. Easily train on, share and visualize emergency plans—like reunification and evacuation plans. Integrate OSCR360 imagery, mapping and your safety documentation into one powerful tool.
OSCR360 is used by school resource officers, school staff, safety teams and local first responders to create virtual walkthroughs of school campuses, athletic facilities, and reunification sites. With the OSCR360 Software, users can identify key locations and campus details, including entryways, exits, security features, and medical equipment.
Users can also:
About L-Tron
L-Tron has partnered with public safety and government organizations for over twenty-five years, providing purpose-built technology solutions. We are honored to support and work alongside school districts and law enforcement agencies across all 50 states, keeping our school communities safe.
For more information on OSCR360 for schools, visit: https://www.L-
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