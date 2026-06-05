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June 2026
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L-Tron returns from another successful IACP Technology Conference

By: L-Tron
 
FORT WORTH, Texas - June 10, 2026 - PRLog -- L-Tron has returned from a successful trip to the 2026 International Association of Chief's of Police (IACP) Technology Conference. L-Tron's Julianne Pangal attended the event, which was held at the Fort Worth Convention Center from May 19-21. Pangal had the opportunity to showcase L-Tron's new Mobile Driver's License Reader (mDLR-1), along with the company's well-established 4910LR Driver's License Scanner and OSCR360 System.

Introducing the NEW L-Tron Mobile Driver's License Reader

The L-Tron mobile Driver's License Reader (mDLR-1) addresses the increasing need for patrol officers to interact with a motorist's mobile ID at a traffic stop. Prioritizing officer safety, the mDLR-1 allows officers to efficiently read both mDLs and physical driver's licenses, without sacrificing situational awareness. The mDLR-1 is user friendly, works in all weather, and integrates into Officers' existing patrol vehicle environments. Throughout the 2026 IACP Tech conference, the L-Tron booth saw many visitors curious to demo the new mDLR-1 for themselves.

"Officers who visited our booth had the opportunity to read mobile driver's licenses with the mDLR-1, which was a powerful experience for them," shared Pangal. "They appreciated the officer safety features we built into our design, as well as the ability to interact with mobile licenses via QR Code, NFC, and PDF-417 barcodes."

In addition to the mDLR-1 (https://www.L-Tron.com/mdl), Pangal heard positive feedback from many departments about L-Tron's 4910LR Driver's License Reader (https://www.l-tron.com/4910lr-demo), as well as L-Tron's patented OSCR360 System.

"L-Tron has been a long-time supporter of the IACP Technology Conference, and we are grateful to participate once again this year," says Pangal. "We enjoyed the opportunity to network with visitors and technology providers from all over the continental United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada, and we are already looking forward to next year's conference in Charlotte, North Carolina!"

More About L-Tron

Founded in 1975, L-Tron has partnered with law enforcement agencies for over two decades, proudly providing purpose-built technology solutions to meet the evolving needs of officers. We proudly "Back the Blue" by supporting public safety events and organizations nationwide, as well as by providing exceptional customer service and technical support. Your Success is our Purpose!

Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
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Source:L-Tron
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Tags:Mobile Driver's License
Industry:Government
Location:Fort Worth - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
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