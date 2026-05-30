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WIFF Miami to Transform Wynwood Into a Global Culinary Destination
As the World Comes to Miami this Summer, Taste the World in Wynwood
By: Savor Our City
The two-month festival invites residents and visitors to experience an international food journey without leaving Miami. Through a culinary passport program, guests will explore participating restaurants representing cuisines from around the world while discovering the culture, flavors, and creativity that define Wynwood.
On June 4, Wynwood Walls will host the official Let's WYN Campaign Launch Event, bringing together community leaders, participating restaurants, chamber members, tourism partners, and representatives from local and international organizations to celebrate the start of the summer-long activation.
WIFF Miami features more than 20 participating restaurants representing over a dozen global cuisines. Guests can purchase a WIFF Culinary Passport and optional commemorative shot glass, then visit participating venues to enjoy festival offerings, collect stamps, and become eligible for prizes, giveaways, and exclusive VIP experiences.
Participating restaurants will offer specially priced tasting items designed to encourage guests to sample a variety of culinary traditions. Passport holders who purchase the commemorative shot glass will also receive a complimentary welcome drink at participating venues.
The passport includes a neighborhood map highlighting participating restaurants and designated fan zones throughout Wynwood. These gathering spaces will feature live match viewing, interactive activities, and social experiences celebrating the international excitement surrounding this summer's global soccer competitions.
Unlike traditional weekend food festivals, WIFF Miami is designed to generate sustained economic impact by encouraging repeat visits over a two-month period. The initiative aims to support local restaurants, attract visitors during the summer season, and increase foot traffic throughout the district.
The festival will be promoted through social media, influencer partnerships, tourism organizations, hotel concierge networks, printed guides, community outreach, international chambers of commerce, and business partnerships throughout South Florida and beyond.
"WIFF Miami celebrates the incredible diversity that makes Wynwood so special," said festival organizers. "By combining international cuisine, cultural experiences, and community engagement, we're creating a unique event that supports local businesses while giving visitors a new way to experience the neighborhood."
Organizers envision WIFF Miami becoming an annual signature event that showcases Wynwood's global culinary landscape while strengthening its reputation as one of Miami's premier cultural destinations.
For more information, sponsorship opportunities, restaurant participation, or VIP venue partnerships, visit www.WIFFMiami.com.
About Vice City Explorer & Savor Our City™
WIFF Miami is co-produced by Vice City Explorer and Savor Our City™, two South Florida-based experiential event companies dedicated to creating immersive experiences that celebrate culture, community, tourism, and hospitality through innovative programming and strategic partnerships.
Media Contact
Denise Righetti
denise@savorourcity.com
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