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Following a Successful 5K, DCF Invites the Community to the Upcoming Gala
There's something really special about watching awareness build around an organization doing important work for children and families.
By: Daniela Conte Foundation
Following a very successful 6th annual Butterfly 5K that brought together hundreds of participants both virtually and in person, the Daniela Conte Foundation (DCF) continues building awareness and momentum around its mission of supporting families navigating childhood cancer throughout the greater New York area.
The successful event was made possible by founder Katia Conte, the Daniela Conte Foundation team, dedicated volunteers, sponsors, and the many people who continue supporting the mission.
Presenting Sponsor
Platinum Sponsor
Up next for DCF is the upcoming 6th Annual Gala, an evening dedicated to awareness, community, fundraising, and continued support for families.
Doctors and medical facility support, family, and friends can only do so much if anything, organizations like the Daniela Conte Foundation step in to support families in a different way: through lived understanding, resources, connection, advocacy, and community.
Rooted in circumstance themselves, mom, advocate, and friend to many, Katia Conte, alongside her leadership team, sponsors, partners, and supporters, continue showing up for families throughout the region while helping raise awareness around a reality many people never expect to face.
The Foundation's recent 5K served as a reminder of growth and the community around this need. The community has come together around the cause. Families, friends, supporters, businesses, and community members gathered to show support, share stories, and help build awareness for families impacted by the past, present, and future.
Here's what's next, the Foundation is inviting the community to engage deeper.
Would you like to attend, sponsor, partner, donate, bring visibility, or support the upcoming gala?
DCF welcomes businesses, organizations, community partners, and individuals who want to stand alongside families and be part of a mission rooted in care, compassion, and meaningful impact.
In true community spirit, the Daniela Conte Foundation also believes in supporting the visibility and success of the organizations, businesses, sponsors, and partners who stand beside them.
"These are good people doing important work," said supporters of the Foundation. "And organizations like this matter to the community, especially for families navigating circumstances they never imagined for themselves."
To learn more about the Daniela Conte Foundation, sponsorship opportunities, partnership opportunities, or the upcoming Gala, visit their website at www.danielcontefoundation.org and follow along as they continue supporting families throughout the New York Tri-State area.
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