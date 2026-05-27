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Aries Industries Expands Market Reach Internationally, Names New Director of International Sales
Mexico-based Lining Group of America joins dealer network, opening doors into European and Latin American markets
By: Aries Industries
Lining Group of America will sell Aries Industries' award-winning products in Latin America and Europe. Its representation covers Mexico, Colombia, Guyana, Spain and Portugal, and includes Aries Industries' Total Support, which offers customer support, training, loaners, parts and product repairs.
With this strategic move into global distribution, Boris Holmes, Director of International Sales, will lead the company's ongoing international expansion.
The Aries Industries dealer network has experienced significant growth in recent years. Lining Group of America is the first dealer outside of the U.S. and Canada.
"This international expansion represents a significant strategic step in Aries Industries' long-term growth plan," said Larry Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer (https://ariesindustries.com/
"This partnership also helps Aries continue building a structured international dealer network while maintaining the product quality, customer experience, and Total Support standards the company is known for throughout the industry," he added.
Lining Group of America has specialized in hydraulic technology and engineering solutions for the water sector for nearly two decades. Its services address rehabilitation of sewer, water and storm pipes, developing treatment plants for water and wastewater, and installation of underground cabling.
"We are honored and excited to partner with Aries Industries to open new markets for its high-quality products (https://ariesindustries.com/
More information about Lining Group of America is available by calling +52 33 1774 9024 or visiting https://www.lininggroupamerica.com/
Customers interested in contacting an Aries Industries dealer can find a local representative at this link: Locate Aries Sales Representative | Aries Industries (https://ariesindustries.com/
Founded in 1985, Aries Industries is the industry leader in manufacturing durable video pipeline inspection and rehabilitation systems, plus data management software, to meet the toughest challenges of underground infrastructure and environmental applications. Focused on "Raising the Bar Underground,"
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