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June 2026
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May 2026
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Aries Industries Expands Market Reach Internationally, Names New Director of International Sales

Mexico-based Lining Group of America joins dealer network, opening doors into European and Latin American markets
By: Aries Industries
 
 
Aries Industries, expanding global market reach
Aries Industries, expanding global market reach
WAUKESHA, Wis. - May 29, 2026 - PRLog -- Aries Industries, the industry leader in state-of-the-art equipment for inspection and maintenance of underground infrastructure, has expanded its market reach internationally with the addition of a Guadalajara, Mexico-based representative to its dealer network.

Lining Group of America will sell Aries Industries' award-winning products in Latin America and Europe. Its representation covers Mexico, Colombia, Guyana, Spain and Portugal, and includes Aries Industries' Total Support, which offers customer support, training, loaners, parts and product repairs.

With this strategic move into global distribution, Boris Holmes, Director of International Sales, will lead the company's ongoing international expansion.

The Aries Industries dealer network has experienced significant growth in recent years. Lining Group of America is the first dealer outside of the U.S. and Canada.

"This international expansion represents a significant strategic step in Aries Industries' long-term growth plan," said Larry Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer (https://ariesindustries.com/about/larry-brown). "By partnering with Lining Group of America, Aries is strengthening its ability to serve customers outside North America with greater local access, training, service and support."

"This partnership also helps Aries continue building a structured international dealer network while maintaining the product quality, customer experience, and Total Support standards the company is known for throughout the industry," he added.

Lining Group of America has specialized in hydraulic technology and engineering solutions for the water sector for nearly two decades. Its services address rehabilitation of sewer, water and storm pipes, developing treatment plants for water and wastewater, and installation of underground cabling.

"We are honored and excited to partner with Aries Industries to open new markets for its high-quality products (https://ariesindustries.com/products/)," said Octavio Hernandez, Manager of Lining Group of America. "The need to maintain and repair underground infrastructure is shared by communities globally. The ingenuity and technology of Aries Industries' solutions stand to improve the quality of life for billions worldwide."

More information about Lining Group of America is available by calling +52 33 1774 9024 or visiting https://www.lininggroupamerica.com/.

Customers interested in contacting an Aries Industries dealer can find a local representative at this link: Locate Aries Sales Representative | Aries Industries (https://ariesindustries.com/support/contact/locate-sales-representative/). Aries Industries does not use dealer representatives in Alaska nor Hawaii, providing products directly to customers in these states.

Founded in 1985, Aries Industries is the industry leader in manufacturing durable video pipeline inspection and rehabilitation systems, plus data management software, to meet the toughest challenges of underground infrastructure and environmental applications. Focused on "Raising the Bar Underground," the company's cameras, tractors and fully-integrated systems are built upon a bedrock of continuous innovation, unmatched reliability and expert customer service. After the sale, Aries Industries' Total Support program ensures that customers always have ready access to technical support, loaner equipment, parts, repair service and training programs. More information is available at www.ariesindustries.com or by calling (800) 234-7205.

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Source:Aries Industries
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Tags:Underground Infrastructure
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Waukesha - Wisconsin - United States
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