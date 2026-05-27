Acclinate, HCN Global Partner to Expand Hispanic & Latino Clinical Research Access

The partnership complements Acclinate's NOWINCLUDED community, creating new audience access and integrating HCN Global's networks into Acclinate's e-DICT™ platform.

Media Contact

Lauren Clements lauren.clements@ acclinate.com

LeShaundra Cordier leshaundra.cordier@ hcnglobal.com

lauren@acclinate.com Lauren Clements lauren.clements@acclinate.comLeShaundra Cordier leshaundra.cordier@hcnglobal.com

End

-- Acclinate and HCN Global today unveiled a strategic, research-ready partnership bridging two of industry's most trusted multicultural health engagement networks. The collaboration combines Acclinate's NOWINCLUDED platform of 220K+ members and HCN Global's La Red Hispana, LatinEQUIS, and Melanin Thriving platforms of 290K+ individuals to enable measurable, predictive end-to-end clinical trial health engagement across historically underrepresented communities for pharmaceutical and public health partners.Built on a foundation of shared values and strategic planning, the partnership is operational. HCN Global is now a licensed user of Acclinate's e-DICT™ platform, with API integrations in place across HCN Global's owned channels. The integration enables life sciences and pharmaceutical sponsors and public health agencies to track engagement, measure trust-building activity, and leverage Acclinate's patented Participation Probability Index (PPI) to predict clinical trial readiness across Acclinate and HCN Global's combined networks.Together, Acclinate and HCN Global will deploy trusted digital and grassroots activations across Black/African American and Hispanic and Latino communities to improve education around health conditions that disproportionately impact these communities, build trust, and sustain long-term engagement to ultimately increase clinical trial awareness and participation willingness.As part of the long-term roadmap, Acclinate will build a dedicated HCN Global-branded community space within NOWINCLUDED, creating a culturally tailored digital hub for Spanish-language health education, community programming, and trial participation readiness, extending the reach of HCN Global's existing platforms into a persistent, measurable engagement environment.The partnership supports clinical trial sponsors with accessing, engaging, and mobilizing Black and Hispanic communities across 35+ therapeutic areas.is a digital health equity company that turns community trust into clinical trial diversity. Its patented e-DICT™ platform and NOWINCLUDED community bring together predictive engagement technology and culturally grounded outreach to help sponsors recruit and retain participants who reflect the real world.is an award-winning, culture-driven, data-informed multicultural health communications agency serving government, nonprofit, philanthropic, and life sciences partners. Its La Red Hispana, LatinEQUIS, and Melanin Thriving multimedia networks and community partnerships reach millions of people weekly across Hispanic/Latino, Black/African American, AAPI, American Indian/Alaska Native Tribal, and rural communities. This reach is strengthened by 450 affiliated media outlets, 1,000+ community and health workers, and 100+ national and local partners working at scale with one mission: to improve quality of life.Lauren ClementsHead of MarketingLeShaundra CordierVice President of Growth and Impactleshaundra.cordier@hcnglobal.com