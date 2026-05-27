A Citizen Movement Is Quietly Building a New Kind of Congress — From the Precinct Up

American PACT to Restore American Values launches nationwide organizing drive with a simple premise: ordinary citizens, not career politicians, should govern America

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-- While Washington debates itself in circles, something different is taking shape in neighborhoods across America.A new nonpartisan citizen movement — American PACT to Restore American Values — is organizing at the most local level possible: the precinct. No party affiliation required. No political experience necessary. No large donors pulling strings. Just neighbors identifying neighbors they trust — and building a pipeline that goes all the way to Congress.The model is straightforward. Citizens gather at the precinct level, identify respected community members who are committed to term limits — and who will, if elected, actively work to pass the constitutional amendment needed to make term limits permanent law. Those candidates are elevated upward through a structured process — from district to state to national ballot. The goal: put citizen candidates on November 2026 ballots in 20 or more states, with a constitutional amendment for congressional term limits to follow in early 2027."The current system has gone on long enough," the organization's founder says. "We're not asking it to fix itself — that has never worked and never will. We're building something new, one neighborhood at a time, with people who actually represent the communities they come from."The movement is deliberately decentralized. No large donors, no party machinery, no Washington headquarters. Organizing happens locally, decisions are made locally, and candidates are selected locally. National leadership provides the framework — communities provide the people.American PACT is currently recruiting volunteer leaders at every level — from national roles in law, finance, and communications to regional directors and state organizers across all 50 states. A formal membership structure is in development and expected to launch once the organization's volunteer treasurer is in place. To volunteer now, visit citizensforlimits.org/volunteer.html.The July 15, 2026 launch date for local organizing meetings is firm. The November 2026 ballot deadline is the target."Americans across the political spectrum are frustrated with the same thing — a Congress that serves itself instead of the people," the founder adds. "We're not left or right. We're citizens. And there are a lot more of us than there are of them."Get excited — someone is finally doing something about this, and it starts in your neighborhood. Visit citizensforlimits.org to read how the model works. Volunteer at citizensforlimits.org/volunteer.html — open positions at every level. Pass the word to someone who would make a great citizen representative. A formal citizen membership program is coming soon.American PACT (People Acting Collectively Together) is a nonpartisan, citizen-led movement dedicated to establishing congressional term limits through citizen candidates — not legislation, not lobbying, and not the current system. Founded in 2026, the organization operates entirely through volunteers. Website: citizensforlimits.orgAmerican PACT to Restore American Values is a registered nonprofit organization. EIN: 42-2729310.