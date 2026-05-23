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2026 Arizona State Cornhole Championships
Record-breaking event returns to Harrah's Ak-Chin with 20 events across May 29-31, expanded registration now open for all skill levels
Building on the success of previous years, the 2026 AZSCC has expanded to three separate weekends to accommodate the growing cornhole community in Arizona:
MAIN CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS
The Main Championship Weekend (May 29-31) will take place at the fan-favorite venue, Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino in Maricopa. The expanded tournament features 20 different events across all skill levels, from true beginners to competitive players, with opportunities to win cash prizes and championship jerseys.
"The growth in cornhole participation across Arizona has been incredible,"
EVENT OVERVIEW
Friday, May 29 Events include Women's Singles, Senior 55+ Singles, Women's Doubles, Senior Doubles, Sit N Go Challenge, Balanced Crew Cup Event, and Divisional Blind Draws across four tiers—all with championship jerseys and trophies for top finishers.
Saturday, May 30 Events feature BYOP Doubles Rounders (128 team limit with 8 games guaranteed), Novice Doubles, the Arizona Cornhole Hall of Fame Ceremony & Induction (approximately 2:30 PM), Swap Event with random partner format, Hero's Invitational for military and first responders, and Stage Party with Live DJ (8 PM onwards).
Sunday, May 31 concludes with five singles events spanning all skill tiers: Open Tier 1, Tier 5 (CPI Max 5.25), Tier 4 (CPI Max 6.25), Tier 2 (CPI Max 8.25), and Tier 3 (CPI Max 7.25).
PRIZE STRUCTURE & INCENTIVES
All State Champions receive custom championship jerseys presented at the season kickoff in October. Top three finishers in each division receive championship trophies. Registration fees range from $20-$100 depending on event type and division.
EXCLUSIVE HOTEL & PRIZE OPPORTUNITIES
Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino is offering special rates for tournament participants with a group booking code. Early bird hotel bookings (by April 10) enter participants in drawings for Caesars/Harrah's Ak-Chin Gift Certificates and cash prizes up to $300. Additional $100 cash prize drawings available for concession purchases.
Hotel Block Deadline: April 27, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Contact 1-800-CAESARS with Group Code S05ASC6 for booking.
LITTLE 6 INDUSTRIES PARTNERSHIP
Little 6 Industries, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Maricopa, Arizona, is proud to sponsor the 2026 Arizona State Cornhole Championships and coordinate press release distribution to maximize awareness and participation in this year's expanded event.
Little 6 Industries specializes in custom apparel decoration, DTF transfers, screen printing, laser engraving, and custom stickers. Founded by Matt Harvey, a retired Major from the Arizona Army National Guard with 25 years of service, the company's tagline reflects its mission: "The brand behind the brand."
Visit https://www.little6llc.com/
VENUE & LOGISTICS
Location: Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino Event Center, 15406 N Maricopa Rd, Maricopa, AZ 85139. Free parking garage available. No admission charge for spectators. Multiple on-site dining options plus in-event concessions with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available.
ELIGIBILITY & REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS
This event is open to all Arizona residents. Players must have at least a free ACL membership account at https://app.iplayacl.com to register. Video tutorials for creating accounts and registering for ACL events are available on the tournament website.
Players may compete in skill tiers higher than their current profile level (except in Divisional Blind Draw events). Players cannot compete in two conflicting events simultaneously.
REFUND POLICY
All refund requests must be submitted by 11:59 PM on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. No refunds will be issued after this date, including for no-shows.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Official Website: https://www.arizonastatecornholechampionships.com/
Registration:
Arizona Cornhole Hall of Fame: https://www.azchof.com
Little 6 Industries
Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business
Phone: (520) 705-4026
Email: sales@little6llc.com
Website: https://www.little6llc.com/
Event Sponsors Include: Draggin' Bags, Shot Kings Cornhole, Network Automotive, VANCO Trucking LLC, Triple Play Cornhole, KB Kornhole Games, Dominant Sports, Arizona Burn, AzG Cornhole, Sahuarita Parks and Recreation, Duke's Roadhouse, Dink & Dine Pickle Park, Mandeezy Cornhole, Cornhole Therapy, Cafe Santa Rosa Cornhole, Marana Baggers Cornhole, and Kingman Cornhole.
Contact
Matt Harvey, Little 6 Industries
***@little6llc.com
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