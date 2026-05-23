Five Star Ford Carrollton Announces Community Engagement Calendar-2nd Annual Ford Activation Month

CARROLLTON, Texas
- May 27, 2026
- PRLog
-- Sam Pack's Five Star Ford Carrollton today announced its comprehensive summer lineup of community service initiatives for June 2026, officially designated as Ford Activation Month. Building upon its year-round commitment to regional development, the dealership has launched an extensive campaign targeting community health, food security, and local non-profit support.
The summer push serves as a major expansion of the dealership's ongoing community involvement, which consistently supports North Texas chambers of commerce, educational institutions, and charitable organizations.
"Our primary objective this June is to strengthen our local footprint through highly visible, meaningful community partnerships and employee-led service initiatives," said Trey Russell, General Manager.
"We believe in corporate responsibility that translates into direct action, ensuring our team is on the ground serving the people of Carrollton and the greater North Texas region".
Honoring First Responders and Public Safety
Following its recent spring initiatives—
which included a Career Day auto industry presentation at Northwood Hills Elementary and a celebratory appreciation cookout at Carrollton Police Headquarters for National Police Week —Five Star Ford Carrollton is shifting its focus toward proactive public safety training and infrastructure:
- June 2: The dealership will host a public life-saving training session from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM in coordination with the Carrollton Fire Department, focusing on CPR, AED utilization, Stop the Bleed (STB) protocols, and Narcan administration.
- June 25: A dedicated appreciation cookout will be hosted at a Carrollton Fire Department Fire Station to honor local fire department personnel.
- Ongoing June Initiative: Dealership Interns/staff will volunteer alongside the Carrollton Fire Department to install smoke alarms in senior citizen homes across the community.
Combating Food Insecurity and Supporting Local Families
Recognizing that the summer months put an increased strain on families relying on school lunch programs, the dealership is throwing its corporate weight behind regional food security:
- June 4: Partnering with Metrocrest Services, Five Star Ford Carrollton will participate in a Training & Customer Service Hiring Event from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM to stimulate local employment.
- June 22–30: The dealership will serve as an official collection hub for the "Sack Summer Hunger" Food Drive, benefiting the North Texas Food Bank and Metrocrest Services to ensure children have access to nutritious meals while school is out.
Environmental Action and Non-Profit Support
The dealership's employee-led "Green Team" and civic volunteers have structured a series of events to support national and local non-profits:
- June 6: A major material collection and donation drive for Dallas-Habitat for Humanity will take place directly on the dealership lot from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
- June 9: The dealership will host a community blood drive from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
- June 14: The Five Star Ford "Green Team" will deploy an 8-member crew to clean up a local City of Carrollton river tributary, removing trash and protecting the local ecosystem.
- June 15–19: A week-long shoe collection drive will be held at the dealership on behalf of Soles 4 Souls to distribute footwear to individuals in need.
- June 20: The dealership will host the "Hot Dogs for Hot Dogs" Adoption Event from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, featuring a public cookout and an on-site pet adoption drive to find loving homes for local shelter animals.
- Visitors find out more at www.spford.com
(www.spford.com)
or ((20+) Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/spfordcarrollton
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Media Contact
Sam Pack's Five Star Ford Carrollton
Alex Sagcal, MBA - Public Relations Managerasagcal@sampack.com