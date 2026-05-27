Some thoughts about Advertising on the Moon…AND…a poem about Cosmology called "Cosmolo…Gee"

ADVERTISING ON THE MOON...How long do you think it will be before we start seeing advertising on the Moon?

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Robert Barrows

barrows@barrows.com

1-650-344-4405 Robert Barrows1-650-344-4405

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-- I have often wondered why we haven't seen any advertising on the Moon, yet.It would seem to me that the technology already exists to have a satellite orbiting the Moon that could project images on the Moon for the whole world to see.And…Yes…to help defray the costs of space exploration, you could probably generate a tremendous amount of money by selling advertising on the Moon.How much would you charge for advertising on the Moon? You could base it on the number of people who might see it.So, who will be the first to sell advertising on the Moon?I am sure we will find out sometime soon.And, since I am in the advertising business, and I also have a little background studying Astronomy, I have actually been thinking about this for a long time…and every time I see the full Moon, I always wonder when I will start seeing images and advertising on the Moon.So…Advertising on the Moon? Probably coming sometime soon!(When I did an online search about advertising on the Moon, I ran across some information about some existing treaties that prohibit putting artificial light sources in space because they might interfere with research from various natural light sources in space.But, with the potential for tremendous advertising revenues from Advertising on the Moon, who knows when some of those regulations might be subject to change?)So, whenever you go out and look up at the Moon, think about what you might be seeing there sometime soon.And, when you go to look up at the moon, and as you ponder things like the Origin of the Universe, here is a poem you might enjoy. It's a poem I wrote called "Cosmolo…Gee.""COSMOLO...GEE"Copyright 2006 by Robert Barrows (of the Planet Earth)The universe began a long time ago.How and when, we'll never know.Did it begin with a great big bang?Will it end in a tiny black hole?Is it one continuous loop?Again, we'll never know.How does matter begin in a world without anything in it?How does life begin and does it begin the first minute?Do you think we will ever be able to go back to the beginning of time?And will we find out the future there, too?Is there reincarnation and déjà vu?Is the speed of light the ultimate limit?Does E=mc² hold true for antimatter, too?And in the building blocks of the universe,is E=mc² just one plus one equals two?The answers to these might keep you up at night.And how do you prove if you're wrong or right?And imagine our surprise if we can someday go back to the beginning of time,and we hear someone say..."Let there be Light."###You can see "Cosmolo…Gee"and some more of my poems in a book called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" that you can download for a dollar on Amazon.For more information, call Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 1-650-344-4405, www.barrows.com