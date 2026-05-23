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May 2026
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L-Tron to Exhibit at American Association for Motor Vehicle Administrators Region 1 Conference

L-Tron is pleased to announce its upcoming attendance at the 2026 American Association of Motor Vehicles Administrators (AAMVA) Region 1 Conference at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square from June 9-11, 2026.
By: L-Tron
 
LANCASTER, Pa. - May 26, 2026 - PRLog -- The AAMVA Region 1 conference will bring together motor vehicle administrators from ten states, Washington, D.C. and portions of Canada. Representatives from law enforcement, private industry safety partners, and stakeholders from related organizations will also be present. L-Tron team members Trevor DiMarco and Julianne Pangal will be sharing the L-Tron Mobile Driver's License Reader (mDLR-1) with attendees. The team looks forward to networking and discussing mobile driver's license technology, electronic citations, traffic safety, and other trending topics.

About the L-Tron Mobile Driver's License Reader (mDLR-1)

L-Tron's mDLR-1 allows officers to read both physical and mobile IDs at traffic stops. Designed to prioritize safety and situational awareness, the mDLR-1 is easy to operate and enables Officers to approach a stopped motorist with their hands free. Officers can interact with a motorist's device via QR code, NFC technology or by scanning the barcode on a physical license. The device is durable, secure, and created to perform well in any type of weather, even when an officer is wearing gloves. Additional features include a flashlight and camera to capture photos of speed readouts, street signs, license plates, signatures, and more. Discover more about the mDLR-1 at https://www.L-Tron.com/mdl

About L-Tron

L-Tron has worked with and for Law Enforcement agencies for over twenty-five years, developing traffic safety tools that thousands of agencies have come to rely on. Our flagship products, the 4910LR (https://www.l-tron.com/patrol-equipment-drivers-license-s...) and OSCR360 system, were both built directly from Law Enforcement feedback.

L-Tron has been in business for five decades, proudly serving the public safety, government, manufacturing, warehousing, and healthcare industries. Exceptional customer service and quality are paramount to our company. We are ISO 9001:2025 certified and stand behind our 100% quality promise. Your Success is our Purpose.

Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
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Source:L-Tron
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Tags:Mobile Driver's License
Industry:Technology
Location:Lancaster - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
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