TEDx Speaker Had AI Steal His Talk—Now He's Offering Free IP Protection to TEDx Speakers Globally

Bestselling author and entrepreneur Kary Oberbrunner launches initiative to help TEDx speakers defend their talks, frameworks, and slide decks in the age of AI theft and copying.

AI stole and trained on Oberbrunner's TEDx Talk

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-- In a move that is sparking conversation across the worlds of artificial intelligence, intellectual property, and public speaking, TEDx speaker and Wall Street Journal bestselling author Kary Oberbrunner announced today that he is offering a free intellectual property protection credit to TEDx speakers worldwide after discovering that his own TEDx talk had begun appearing word-for-word without attribution through AI-generated content and derivative online material.The initiative, launched through one of Oberbrunner's company, Instant IP, aims to help TEDx speakers protect their talks, frameworks, keynote material, and presentation assets before they are absorbed, replicated, or reproduced by AI systems and digital imitators."Most speakers still think intellectual property theft looks like someone copying and pasting your words," said Oberbrunner. "But AI changed the rules. Your ideas can now be learned, summarized, replicated, and redistributed at scale in seconds—often without you ever realizing it happened. AI users don't understand 'their' ideas are actually 'your' ideas, which creates serious confusion in the marketplace."Oberbrunner, founder of Instant IP and co-author of the #1 bestselling book You Are an IP Company, says the problem is growing rapidly as generative AI systems consume massive amounts of public-facing content, including talks, podcasts, courses, books, and online presentations."TEDx speakers represent some of the world's most original thinkers," Oberbrunner said. "If this can happen to TEDx speakers, it can happen to authors, coaches, consultants, educators, founders, creators—anyone whose ideas create value."The campaign, called Protect the Talkᴵᴾ, gives TEDx speakers a free Instant IP credit to establish tamper-proof evidence records for their talk, before they step on stage in front of a live audience. The platform creates a cryptographically verifiable timestamp and audit trail designed to help creators establish ownership and defend their work in disputes involving AI copying, impersonation, or unauthorized reuse.The launch comes amid increasing global concern surrounding AI training data, digital impersonation, deepfakes, voice cloning, and creator rights. Recent controversies involving artists, authors, musicians, and public figures have intensified debate over whether AI systems profit from intellectual labor without permission or compensation."Your ideas are either protected, or they're training someone else's model," Oberbrunner said.Unlike traditional patents and copyrights—which can take months or years and often cost thousands of dollars—Instant IP positions itself as "Idea Protection at the Speed of Thoughtᴵᴾ,"allowing creators to establish evidence of ownership in less than a minute."Just look at the S&P 500 for proof. The most valuable assets in the world are intangible,"said Oberbrunner. "Ideas, systems, methodologies, brand voice, frameworks, presentations. The problem is most people don't realize they're sitting on intellectual property until after it's already exposed."The Protect the Talkᴵᴾ initiative is available for TEDx speakers, hosts, and organizers. No purchase necessary.More information can be found at:About Instant IPInstant IP helps creators, entrepreneurs, speakers, authors, and organizations protect intellectual property in the age of AI. The platform creates tamper-proof blockchain-backed evidence records for ideas, talks, frameworks, presentations, content, and digital assets—providing creators with "Idea Protection at the Speed of Thoughtᴵᴾ."