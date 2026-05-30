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NAWBO NYC Honored as a Milestone Honoree by HL | Culture & Influence in New York
By: SocializeLA.com
The event brought together entrepreneurs, executives, and community leaders for an evening of meaningful connection and recognition.
Held at Bally's Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx, the event marked HL Culture & Influence's continued expansion into New York City and featured a leadership forum focused on capital, real estate, wealth strategy, and business growth in a changing economy, followed by a recognition ceremony honoring leaders and organizations making a lasting impact.
The 2026 Honorees included:
NAWBO NYC was nominated by Margaret Hernandez, longtime NAWBO advocate, Founder & CEO of SocializeLA and Volunteer of Woman Owned NYC, in recognition of NAWBO's impact on women entrepreneurs and business owners throughout New York City.
As the local chapter of the 50-year national organization, NAWBO exists to advocate for the 14 million women business owners in the U.S. Through education, leadership development, and policy influence, the organization works to ensure women business owners are supported and represented.
"When women business owners succeed, communities succeed- I'm not the first to say this," said Margaret Hernandez. "Women generally carry more responsibilities at once, running businesses, caring for family, supporting employees, managing households, and showing up for their communities. Organizations like NAWBO matter because women have a unique point of view. The advocacy and community NAWBO brings is vital."
NAWBO New York City hosts events and opportunities throughout New York City, while the national organization convenes programming across the country, including its annual advocacy experience in Washington, D.C., where women business owners gather on Capitol Hill and meet with policymakers. (Learn more: NAWBO Advocacy Days Jun1-3, 2026)
NAWBO creates opportunities for women business owners to connect globally through international delegations and entrepreneurial experiences abroad, connecting with other women leaders around the world. It's a sight to see.
HL Culture & Influence, founded by Richard Sandoval, has spent decades bringing people together, celebrating leadership, women leaders, and creating spaces where meaningful conversations and community thrive and meet. Through signature events, and media opportunities, the organization continues its exciting national growth with events in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Orange County, and an upcoming event in Silicon Valley.
Woman Owned NYC and SocializeLA.com congratulate all of this year's honorees and thanks HL Culture & Influence and Wells Fargo for creating spaces where leadership, entrepreneurship, and community can be recognized,celebrated, and have some fun together. Stay connected: https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Margaret Hernandez
***@socializela.com
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