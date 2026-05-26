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Design 446 & OCVTS Nonprofit Partnership Program Recognized with Community Outreach Award
The Manasquan-based marketing firm has been delivering brand experiences and creative marketing solutions across various media platforms for over 50 years.
By: Design 446
The award recognized programs that demonstrate measurable community impact and meaningful outreach efforts throughout the region.
The pilot program paired OCVTS students with more than 20 nonprofit organizations across Ocean, Monmouth, and Mercer Counties. Students gained real-world experience by working directly with organizations on branding, marketing, and communication projects. Their work included logo concepts, branding elements, photography, animation, print materials, and social media content. Throughout the semester, students also received mentorship and professional guidance from the Design 446 team.
"This program created valuable opportunities for both the students and the nonprofits involved," said Ann Marie Baker. "Students were able to apply their classroom learning in real-world situations while nonprofits received creative support that helps strengthen their outreach and visibility. Watching the growth of the students and the positive impact on the organizations made this experience incredibly rewarding for our team."
The success of the program also received statewide recognition from the New Jersey Education Association, which featured the collaboration in an article highlighting its impact on students and participating nonprofits.
"They weren't just completing assignments for a grade," said Nicole Merwin, DVC Multimedia Instructor at OCVTS Brick Center. "They were creating solutions with purpose. The confidence and professionalism they developed through this experience will stay with them long after the semester ends."
The article highlighted how the initiative successfully connected classroom education with professional experience while reinforcing the value of community engagement through design and communication.
As a full-service creative agency with a longstanding commitment to community involvement, Design 446 continues to support partnerships that encourage creativity, mentorship, and meaningful local impact.
About Ocean County Vocational Technical School
The Ocean County Vocational Technical School provides students with hands-on, career-focused education in a wide variety of technical and creative disciplines. The Design and Visual Communications program at the Brick campus prepares students for careers in graphic design, marketing, and digital media through applied learning and industry collaboration.
Participating Nonprofits
21 Plus, Inc., Ashley Lauren Foundation, Causeway CARes, Capital County Children's Collaborative, Collier Youth Services, Colts Neck Reformed Church, CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties, Each Stitch Counts, Grunin Foundation, HOPE Center, HOPE Sheds Light, JBJ Soul Foundation, Lunch Break, Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity, Ocean County College Foundation, Ocean County YMCA, Ocean Partnership for Children, Ocean's Harbor House, Project Home Repair, Shore House, Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, YMCA of the Jersey Shore and Zzak G Applaud Our Kids Foundation.
About Design 446
Design 446 is a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ. The agency specializes in branding, sales environments, signage, interactive presentations, digital and traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media, public relations, graphic design, printing, merchandising, and installation services. For more information visit https://Design446.com.
Contact
Gabriella Boyle, Design 446
***@design446.com
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Page Updated Last on: May 26, 2026