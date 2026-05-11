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May 2026
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Jortty Launches Nationwide to Combat $28 Billion Senior Scam Crisis

New AI platform delivers real-time scam protection, tech support, and digital guidance — built specifically for seniors navigating an increasingly risky online world
By: Jortty
 
 
Jortty Logo
Jortty Logo
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - May 14, 2026 - PRLog -- As online scams surge and AI reshapes daily life, millions of older adults are being left vulnerable. Jortty, a new AI-powered platform, is launching nationwide to address one of the fastest-growing crises: elder fraud, now exceeding $28 billion annually.

Founded by tech expert Julius McGee and former Twitter engineer Bobby Dorlus, Jortty was built with a singular mission — protect and empower users who have been overlooked in the digital age.

The idea was sparked by a real-life incident in which a longtime client was manipulated into sending $49,000 in cash to a scammer.

"Most people called it foolish. I understood exactly how it happened," said McGee. "And I knew we had to build something that could stop it before it ever got that far."

A NEW KIND OF AI — BUILT FOR REAL LIFE
Jortty combines:
  • real-time scam detection
  • AI-powered tech support
  • digital literacy tools
  • and human-centered design

Unlike traditional cybersecurity tools, Jortty is designed specifically for everyday users — especially seniors — who need clarity, not complexity.

FREE ACCESS + PREMIUM PROTECTION
Jortty is available with free access to core features — including:
  • instant answers to tech questions
  • basic scam checks
  • step-by-step visual guides
For users who want deeper protection, premium tiers unlock advanced options.

BUILT-IN PROTECTION — BEFORE DAMAGE HAPPENS
Jortty goes beyond detection by actively preventing scams in real time.

Key features include:
  • Scamify™: instantly analyzes suspicious messages
  • Browser Protection Plugin: blocks fraudulent websites before engagement
  • TrueDial Verification: confirms safe phone numbers
  • Visual Troubleshooting: users can upload photos for instant help

VOICE-FIRST, HUMAN-CENTERED AI
Jortty is also introducing a voice-enabled experience, allowing users to:
  • speak naturally — no tech skills required
  • ask questions out loud and receive clear guidance

This creates an always-on digital companion designed to feel like trusted, judgment-free support.

"AI shouldn't just make life more efficient — it should make people safer," said Dorlus.

BUILT FOR A FORGOTTEN AUDIENCE
With roots in South Florida and expansion nationwide, Jortty is positioned at the intersection of AI, consumer safety, and digital inclusion.

As more essential services — from healthcare to banking — move online, the gap between those who understand technology and those who don't is widening rapidly.

Jortty aims to close that gap — ensuring no one is left behind.

About Jortty
Jortty is an AI-powered platform helping people — especially older adults — navigate technology safely, avoid scams, and stay connected in a digital world. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Jortty combines scam detection, tech support, and digital literacy tools into one easy-to-use solution.

Founded by former Apple and Comcast executive Julius McGee and former Twitter engineer Bobby Dorlus, Jortty was built to make AI more human, accessible, and protective for everyday users.

Learn more at: https://www.jortty.com

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Tags:Scam Prevention
Industry:Technology
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
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