Jortty Launches Nationwide to Combat $28 Billion Senior Scam Crisis

New AI platform delivers real-time scam protection, tech support, and digital guidance — built specifically for seniors navigating an increasingly risky online world

By: Jortty

Jortty Logo

real-time scam detection

AI-powered tech support

digital literacy tools

and human-centered design

instant answers to tech questions

basic scam checks

step-by-step visual guides

Scamify™ : instantly analyzes suspicious messages

: instantly analyzes suspicious messages Browser Protection Plugin : blocks fraudulent websites before engagement

: blocks fraudulent websites before engagement TrueDial Verification : confirms safe phone numbers

: confirms safe phone numbers Visual Troubleshooting: users can upload photos for instant help

speak naturally — no tech skills required

ask questions out loud and receive clear guidance

Contact

The Publicity Collective

***@thepublicitycollective.com The Publicity Collective

End

-- As online scams surge and AI reshapes daily life, millions of older adults are being left vulnerable. Jortty, a new AI-powered platform, is launching nationwide to address one of the fastest-growing crises:Founded by tech expert Julius McGee and former Twitter engineer Bobby Dorlus, Jortty was built with a singular mission — protect and empower users who have been overlooked in the digital age.The idea was sparked by a real-life incident in which a longtime client was manipulated into sending"Most people called it foolish. I understood exactly how it happened," said McGee. "And I knew we had to build something that could stop it before it ever got that far."Jortty combines:Unlike traditional cybersecurity tools, Jortty is designed specifically forJortty is available withto core features — including:For users who want deeper protection,Jortty goes beyond detection by actively preventing scams in real time.Key features include:Jortty is also introducing a, allowing users to:This creates an always-on digital companion designed to feel likeWith roots in South Florida and expansion nationwide, Jortty is positioned at the intersection ofAs more essential services — from healthcare to banking — move online, the gap between those who understand technology and those who don't is widening rapidly.Jortty aims to close that gap — ensuring no one is left behind.Jortty is an AI-powered platform helping people — especially older adults — navigate technology safely, avoid scams, and stay connected in a digital world. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Jortty combines scam detection, tech support, and digital literacy tools into one easy-to-use solution.Founded by former Apple and Comcast executive Julius McGee and former Twitter engineer Bobby Dorlus, Jortty was built to make AI more human, accessible, and protective for everyday users.