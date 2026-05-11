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Boleros de Noche Presents Latin Grammy-winning Puerto Rican singer-songwriter iLe
Celebrating a decade of preserving Latin America's most passionate and poetic music genre
To celebrate, Boleros de Noche presents Latin GRAMMY-winning Puerto Rican star iLe who will perform songs off her new album Como Las Canto Yo. The album is a covers project dedicated to iLe's favorite boleros co-produced by the artist with Ismael Cancel.
"I dreamed about recording this album since I was about 13," iLe says from San Juan. "I've always loved boleros, especially when I was a teen. At home, we listened to a lot of salsa and rock, but my father introduced me to songs about unrequited love that resonated with the drama of my adolescence. I loved the passion of boleros – I enjoyed singing them, expressing the feelings, and trying to understand them."
Far from predictable, her readings of these treasured standards offer subtle variations while approaching the melodies with reverence and grace. If anything, Como Las Canto Yo reveals iLe's profound understanding of the bolero mystique. An elegant session marked by pristine sonics and the maker's voice – a wondrous instrument, gorgeous and unpredictable.
From the velvety Gilberto Monroig gem "Llanto de Luna" to the bombastic La Lupe scorcher "Puro Teatro"—a dazzling tour de force by Puerto Rican songwriting icon Tite Curet Alonso - the song selection showcases the breadth of iLe's knowledge and her unparalleled understanding of the movement's aesthetic.
ABOUT BOLEROS DE NOCHE:
For a decade, Boleros De Noche, an annual music event series launched in 2015 as an effort to preserve, uplift, and celebrate Latin American bolero music in Los Angeles. Since its launch, Boleros De Noche has presented over 15 successful concerts featuring international and local artists. All our events combined have impacted more than 15,000 people.
Over the past three years, Boleros De Noche has reached several major milestones. Our advocacy efforts were recognized by the City of Los Angeles, which officially declared August 5 as Día del Bolero. Among more than 500 applicants for the LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant, Boleros De Noche was selected as one of only 40 recipients, honoring our meaningful contributions to the Los Angeles performing arts sector.
During this time, the series sold out multiple performances at the Ford Theatre, featuring ®Grammy Award-winning artists like Gaby Moreno and Marisoul from La Santa Cecilia. In 2025, Boleros De Noche expanded nationally, welcoming 1,700 attendees at the Chicago Symphony Center and producing two sold-out Cabaret Series, along with a full 1,200-seat concert at the Ford Theatre.
This genre has been recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, highlighting its status as a global treasure.
August 1, 2026
The Ford
2580 Cahuenga Blvd E, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Tickets: https://bit.ly/
EN VIVO: iLe's 'Como Las Canto Yo' New Album First Listen in Brooklyn
https://youtu.be/
Boleros de Noche 2025
https://youtu.be/
BOLEROS DE NOCHE:
www.bolerosdenoche.com
Contact
Mariluz Gonzalez
***@vesperpublicrelations.com
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