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Design 446 Celebrates Award-Winning Success at the 2026 FAME Awards
The Manasquan-based marketing firm has been delivering brand experiences and creative marketing solutions across various media platforms for over 50 years.
By: Design 446
The annual FAME Awards recognizes excellence in marketing, merchandising, design, sales, and community development throughout the homebuilding industry across New Jersey. This year's event brought together some of the region's most respected builders, developers, and creative partners to celebrate innovation and achievement within the industry.
As a full-service creative and marketing agency, Design 446 was honored to collaborate on award-winning campaigns, branding, and creative initiatives with several outstanding clients, including American Properties Realty, Inc., Lennar, Kaplan Companies, and Pulte Homes. "We're incredibly proud to see our clients be recognized at the FAME Awards," said Nick Nagle, Director of Operations at Design 446. "These honors are a reflection of the strong partnerships we've built together and the creative collaboration that helps bring each brand's vision to life."
During the event, Design 446 garnered significant praise after being part of the winning team for three of this year's Community of the Year award winners. These awards included:
"Receiving this recognition alongside our clients is incredibly meaningful to our team," said Ann Marie Baker, Vice President of Design 446. "These awards reflect the strength of true collaboration and the shared vision behind every community, campaign, and creative effort. We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us and proud to celebrate their continued success."
The awards highlight Design 446's continued commitment to delivering strategic, impactful creative solutions across branding, advertising, digital marketing, signage, social media, print collateral, and sales environments for homebuilders and developers throughout the region. In addition to the client project recognitions, Design 446 was honored to receive four awards for Best Brochure, Best Color Print Ad, Best Direct Mail and Best Community Outreach as an associate member.
Design 446 congratulates all the 2026 FAME Award winners and extends a special thank you to its clients and partners for another year of collaboration, creativity, and shared success.
About Design 446
Design 446 is a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ. The firm creates sales environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, please visit hhtps://design446.com (http://www.design446.com/
Contact
Gabriella Boyle, Design 446
***@design446.com
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