Pop Sensation Maeve De Voe a 4-Category 2026 ISSA Music Awards Finalist

ATLANTA - May 13, 2026 - PRLog -- Recognized worldwide in over 29 countries, Maeve De Voe, has become a top-tier, chart-topping pop music phenom. With hit single after hit single her electropop high energy upbeat celebratory style compositions, have propelled her to 4-category finalist positions in the 2026 8th Annual ISSA Awards. The International Singer Songwriters Association Awards held in Atlanta, Ga. in August 2026, will showcase the best of the best independent artists from around the world. Maeve De Voe, a previous 2024 Winner of the U. S. Female Emerging Artist of the Year Silver Award, is a finalist for the 2026; U.S. Best Song of the Year-'Voila', U. S. Best Music Video of the Year-'Voila', U. S. Female Rising Star, and U. S. Female Emerging Artist. Her original single 'Voila', released in February 2026, paved the way for this stellar group of recognitions. With 36-weeks combined, and on 5 world music charts in the U.S., UK, Canada, France, and Italy, 'Voila' is a vanguard pop hit single for 2026. 'Voila' has reached Top 4 in London on ProspectRadio1, Top 5 in Italy on the giant Euro Indie Music Network 550-song music chart, and Top 3 on their Eurovision style music radio show Top Sound, (Maeve De Voe represented the United States), Top 10 in Paris, France on My Indie Radio, and Top 5 on the ultimate U.S. music industry driven ABREAKMUSIC Top 58 Playlist. Many of the weeks of charting has been made possible by fan-generated votes. With great gratitude we congratulate also, Ross Colgan, @rossmixes (on social sites) for his sound engineering work on this electropop major hit single. His level of mixing precision on it gives an architectonic framing around the vocally complex, written and produced by Maeve De Voe single. This duo has collaborated to create 2 Number One Songs previously. 'Paparazzi' (Moto Blanco Remix) and 'Guilty Night Guilty Kiss' (English Ver.)
Maeve De Voe's classically trained vocals and poetic lyrics infused into her joyful dance anthems, have brought her 'Devoted' fans worldwide. 21 singles have made it to charts as she enters her 4th year on the international music scene, May 2026, and awards won and been a finalist with the World Songwriters Awards, Global Song Awards, Elite Music Awards, Josie Music Awards, X-Poze-ing Music Awards, International Songwriters Awards, World Entertainment Awards, and this year a nominee in new awards like the Rampage Music Awards, Radio Music Awards with the Indie Music Channel, the HIM awards in Los Angeles, and the European International Music Awards. De Voe has had 14 total nominations since her 2024 enrollment in the International Singer Songwriters Association, and in 2025 was a co-winner with Calgary, Canada's Ric Coutts for International Band Song of the Year Bronze Award. The single 'Nothing But A Coward' is a social impact single bringing awareness to bullying online.
You can visit the custom website of Maeve De Voe at Maeve De Voe (https://maevedevoe.carrd.co/) and view the Top Finalist Music Video for 'Voila' at "Voilà" MUSIC VIDEO [Original Song] | Maeve De Voe (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RkfDNqqaEM) on the Maeve De Voe YouTube Channel. Most active on Instagram and use the same name on all social sites and music platforms. Download/Stream all 21 chart-topping hit singles and her debut EP 'Love Live!: Princess'