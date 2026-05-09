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Open Doors to Future Possibilities Expands to Santa Rosa with $100,000 Pacific Housing partnership
New services will support long-term stability for veterans through life skills and mental wellness
By: Open Doors to Future Possibilities
Through this partnership, ODTFP can provide on-site case management and life skills development to residents in Santa Rosa, focused on building stability, independence, and long-term success. Services will include individualized assessments, mental wellness counseling, employment and education support, financial and digital literacy, and ongoing training to help residents navigate resources and achieve personal goals.
"This expansion reflects what we know to be true, when you provide people the opportunity to learn the right skills and obtain new perspectives through ongoing education and training, they don't just stabilize, they transform," said Dr. Simone Lundquist, Founder and Executive Director, ODTFP. "Our work is about strengthening mental fitness and life skills so individuals can move forward with resilience and purpose. We're excited to partner with Pacific Housing so we can bring this model to more communities while maintaining the depth and quality of care that drives real results."
Since 2019, Open Doors to Future Possibilities has served more than 9,000 individuals, with 85% of participants making measurable progress toward their goals within six months. The Santa Rosa expansion marks a key step in ODTFP's growth beyond the Bay Area, demonstrating the organization's ability to scale its model while delivering consistent, outcomes-driven support.
"We are incredibly grateful for the work Open Doors to Future Possibility will be providing to improve the lives of the residents we serve," said Maria E. Torres, Managing Director of Resident Services at Pacific Housing. "This partnership not only strengthens outcomes for residents, it enhances the experience for our team as well. We truly are better together."
Pacific Housing's investment reinforces the value of integrating housing with supportive services that address the underlying barriers to stability, creating stronger outcomes for residents and communities alike.
About Open Doors to Future Possibilities
Established in 2019, Open Doors to Future Possibilities (ODTFP) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing life-changing services free to veterans, first responders, lower-income individuals, and their families, becoming a trusted bridge between service and a thriving future. ODTFP offers counseling, meals, essential supplies, digital literacy training, homeless outreach, and community events designed to remove barriers and restore momentum for those who serve our communities. Since its opening, Open Doors has reached over 9,000 people with 85% of participants making measurable progress toward their goals within six months. To learn more, visit https://opendoorstofuturepossibilities.org/
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NINICO | Diandra Weldon
diandra@ninico.com
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