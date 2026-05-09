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May 2026
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Sharks Foundation awards $25,250 grant to Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley

Latest contribution is just one of many ways the Sharks and Sharks Foundation are supporting the organization
By: Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
 
 
S.J. Sharkie with Club Kids
S.J. Sharkie with Club Kids
SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 13, 2026 - PRLog -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley (BGCSV) has received a $25,250 grant from the Sharks Foundation's Goals for Kids (https://www.nhl.com/sharks/sharksfoundation/goals-for-kids) program. With a mission to empower youth through education and wellness while advancing equitable access to hockey, this cornerstone program donates $1,000 for every San Jose Sharks goal scored, whether at home in SAP Center or in hockey arenas around North America, to nonprofit organizations advancing youth education, youth wellness, and access to hockey. In its 12th season, Goals for Kids is presented by Taube Philanthropies (https://taubephilanthropies.org/), SAP (https://sap.com/), and Tech CU (https://techcu.com/), with additional support from the Swenson Foundation (https://swensonfoundation.org/) and Credo (https://credosemi.com/). Since its launch in 2014, the Goals for Kids program has donated over $2.6 million to Bay Area organizations.

"We are thrilled to receive such a generous donation from the San Jose Sharks," said Mark Washbush, President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley. "Through this grant, we are able to fund our Leaders in Training (LIT) program, an advanced leadership program for teens age 14-18, providing skill development in academic success, career preparation, work experience, community service and outreach."

The San Jose Sharks and Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley have already collaborated on exciting events this year including:
  • In March, San Jose Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky (@rwarsofsky) made a surprise visit to youth participating in Warso's Learn to Play Ball Hockey program, a new after-school program created in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley (@bgclubsv) and the Sharks Foundation (@sjscommunity). During Warsofsky's visit, he worked alongside Sharks youth hockey staff to interact with participating club members as they learned and then hosted the 50 participants at SAP Center to experience a Sharks game.
  • In January, mascots S.J. Sharkie of the San Jose Sharks was in attendance for the Game On (https://sj26.sanjose.org/gameon), San Jose: Program Launch Day at the Smythe Clubhouse in East San Jose, an event by the City of San Jose to officially kickoff a citywide youth sports and community engagement program launched as part of the San José 2026 (SJ26) campaign.

"This grant reflects our commitment to showing up for young people in meaningful ways, both on and off the ice," said Kevin Brown, Executive Director of the Sharks Foundation and Head of Community Impact at Sharks Sports & Entertainment. "Through partnerships like this with Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley, we're helping create access to experiences and opportunities that can shape confidence, leadership, and future pathways. Goals for Kids continues to be a powerful platform to turn the game into lasting impact across our community."

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
For more than 80 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley (BGCSV) has been a leading force for youth development, serving young people across Silicon Valley and Contra Costa County. BGCSV delivers high-impact afterschool and summer programs for youth ages 4–18+, with a focus on supporting low-income and at-risk youth. Through a network of clubhouses, dedicated mentors, and strong community partnerships, BGCSV helps young people succeed in school, career, and life. Guided by its mission to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need it most, BGCSV plays a vital role in strengthening families and shaping the region's future leaders. Learn more at www.bgclub.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @BGClubSV.

About the Sharks Foundation
The Sharks Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Sharks Sports & Entertainment, was established in 1994 and is dedicated to empowering youth through education and wellness programs while advancing equitable access to hockey for all. Since inception, the Sharks Foundation has positively impacted millions of individuals and families in the community through its programs, projects, and contributions to local nonprofits, including more than $21 million donated to Bay Area organizations. To learn more about how the Sharks Foundation is helping youth, visit sharksfoundation.org (https://www.nhl.com/sharks/sharksfoundation/), view the 2024-25 Community Annual Report (https://media.d3.nhle.com/image/private/t_document/prd/tomah8wtbnbftx9smci1.pdf), or connect via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SJSCommunity/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sjscommunity), X (https://x.com/sjscommunity), and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/sharks-foundation/).

Media Contact
NINICO | Kiana Karn
kiana@ninico.com
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Source:Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
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Tags:Mark Washbush
Industry:Education
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
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