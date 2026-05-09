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May 2026
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HOBA Tech Launches 10-City AI Transformation Roadshow and Planning Course for 2026

One-day intensive workshops address 70% failure rate in digital transformation initiatives; signed copies of "The Business Transformation Playbook" included with every registration
By:
 
LONDON - May 12, 2026 - PRLog -- HOBA Tech, the leading AI transformation partner for enterprise and government organizations, today announced a 10-city global roadshow bringing intensive one-day AI transformation workshops to key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific throughout 2026. The roadshow launch coincides with the availability of HOBA Tech's new AI for Business Transformation planning course, a comprehensive online training program designed to prepare organizations for successful AI adoption and implementation.

The 2026 HOBA Transformation Roadshow will visit Singapore, Chicago, Paris, Las Vegas, Riyadh, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Washington DC, and Dubai, delivering hands-on training at major AI and enterprise conferences including SuperAI, AI Week, RAISE Summit, Ai4, LEAP, AI Infra Summit, The AI Conference, World Summit AI, Enterprise AI World, and GITEX Global.

Addressing the Transformation Crisis

According to recent research, 70% of digital transformation initiatives fail to deliver expected outcomes. HOBA's new roadshow and training course directly address the root causes: misaligned architecture, unclear accountability structures, and disconnected execution strategies.

"Organizations invest billions in AI and digital transformation, but many lack the frameworks and executive alignment necessary for success," said Heath Gascoigne, HOBA Tech CEO. "Our new roadshow brings proven transformation methodologies directly to enterprise leaders and government officials who are making these critical investment decisions. Combined with our AI for Business Transformation planning course, we're equipping entire organizations—not just individual participants—with the tools to execute successfully."

What Participants Will Learn

HOBA's one-day intensive workshops cover:
  • Transformation Architecture Framework: The three-layer model that prevents common failure points
  • Real-world case studies: How the UK Government transformed visa processing using HOBA's framework
  • 90-day to 12-month roadmap development: From strategy to execution
  • Executive alignment techniques: Ensuring board-level commitment and accountability
  • HOBA Pro implementation: Leveraging software for rapid deployment and monitoring
  • Peer networking: Direct access to 20–25 fellow transformation leaders
Exclusive Value Package

Every workshop attendee receives:
  • "The Business Transformation Playbook" – Signed hardcover copy by HOBA leadership ($100 value)
  • 3–6 month HOBA Community access
  • HOBA Pro 30-day free trial ($500 value)
  • 30-minute post-workshop strategic consultation
  • Certificate of completion and peer networking access
Participants who need to transfer to the HOBA Agile Transformation Accelerator (in case a workshop doesn't run) will keep their signed hardcover accelerator guide, ensuring continued value regardless of circumstances.

For 2026 Roadshow Schedule, Early-bird Pricing, Cancellation & Transfer Policy, visit:
www.hoba.tech/events

Registrations are now live on https://www.hoba.tech/events/ Each workshop page features:
  • Live countdown timer showing seat availability and time remaining
  • Full agenda and speaker details
  • Venue maps and logistics information
  • FAQ and contact information for inquiries
For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or bulk registrations, contact:

Media Contact: HOBA Tech Partnership Team partners@hoba.tech

About HOBA

HOBA Tech is the leading AI transformation partner for enterprise and government organizations worldwide. We combine our proprietary frameworks, hands-on training, software solutions, and strategic advisory to help organizations execute successful AI and digital transformations. Our proven methodology has supported transformations across government, financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology sectors. Learn more at https://hoba.tech.

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