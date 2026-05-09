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HOBA Tech Launches 10-City AI Transformation Roadshow and Planning Course for 2026
One-day intensive workshops address 70% failure rate in digital transformation initiatives; signed copies of "The Business Transformation Playbook" included with every registration
By: HOBA Tech
The 2026 HOBA Transformation Roadshow will visit Singapore, Chicago, Paris, Las Vegas, Riyadh, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Washington DC, and Dubai, delivering hands-on training at major AI and enterprise conferences including SuperAI, AI Week, RAISE Summit, Ai4, LEAP, AI Infra Summit, The AI Conference, World Summit AI, Enterprise AI World, and GITEX Global.
Addressing the Transformation Crisis
According to recent research, 70% of digital transformation initiatives fail to deliver expected outcomes. HOBA's new roadshow and training course directly address the root causes: misaligned architecture, unclear accountability structures, and disconnected execution strategies.
"Organizations invest billions in AI and digital transformation, but many lack the frameworks and executive alignment necessary for success," said Heath Gascoigne, HOBA Tech CEO. "Our new roadshow brings proven transformation methodologies directly to enterprise leaders and government officials who are making these critical investment decisions. Combined with our AI for Business Transformation planning course, we're equipping entire organizations—
What Participants Will Learn
HOBA's one-day intensive workshops cover:
Every workshop attendee receives:
For 2026 Roadshow Schedule, Early-bird Pricing, Cancellation & Transfer Policy, visit:
www.hoba.tech/
Registrations are now live on https://www.hoba.tech/
Media Contact: HOBA Tech Partnership Team partners@hoba.tech
About HOBA
HOBA Tech is the leading AI transformation partner for enterprise and government organizations worldwide. We combine our proprietary frameworks, hands-on training, software solutions, and strategic advisory to help organizations execute successful AI and digital transformations. Our proven methodology has supported transformations across government, financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology sectors. Learn more at https://hoba.tech.
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HOBA Tech Partnership Team
***@hoba.tech
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