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L-Tron Team Returns from Successful ESLETS Conference
By: L-Tron
Ryan Gomez and Andrew McNeill represented L-Tron at the event, showcasing the 4910LR Driver's License Reader and the L-Tron Mobile Driver's License Reader (mDLR-1). They also demoed the OSCR360 System for Crime and Crash Investigations to attendees. Ryan shared, "We enjoyed the beautiful Saratoga weather and the welcoming atmosphere at this year's ESLETS Conference. Our team has attended ESLETS for many years now and just like in past years, this conference did not disappoint. We saw a lot of traffic at our booth, provided product demonstrations, answered questions, and received feedback about our products. It was encouraging to hear so much recognition and praise for the 4910LR's reliability and ease of use!"
L-Tron Patrol Vehicle Products
The 4910LR Driver's License Reader has helped hundreds of law enforcement agencies complete eCitations over the past decade. With one quick scan of a driver's license barcode, the 4910LR electronically collects and inputs the driver's data into eCitation software to issue traffic citations safely and effectively.
Building upon the legacy of the 4910LR comes L-Tron's latest innovation for roadside ticketing: L-Tron's Mobile Driver's License Reader (mDLR-1). Built to read both mobile IDs and physical licenses at traffic stops (https://www.l-
The multipurpose OSCR360 (https://www.l-
About L-Tron
Since 1975, L-Tron has partnered with thousands of law enforcement agencies to provide equipment built from the voices of officers. We proudly collaborate with law enforcement in our home state of New York and nationwide, supporting educational conferences, providing training, backing non-profit organizations, and more. Our team is committed to providing quality products and exceptional customer service. Your Success is our Purpose!
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L-Tron
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585-383-0050
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